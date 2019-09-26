ST. BONAVENTURE — A local film production company, Panvenni Films, will host a free public screening of its new sci-fi action film Sunday on the St. Bonaventure University campus.
“Test of Man: The Dumerian Sanction,” directed by Murphy E. Tom and starring local actors, will be screened in the Quick Center for the Arts. Viewers are asked to arrive between 4:30 and 4:45 p.m. to be seated.
The film stars local actors Barry A. Broughton, Charlie Love and Allison Thomas. The action-adventure tale unofficially carries an MPAA rating of PG-13.
“This film will be screened at an event called Screen Dreams, which is the first of it’s kind in Olean,” Tom said in a press release, “but will be an annual event covering different aspects of the film industry and filmmaking process — with the ultimate objective being to jumpstart a local film industry.”
There will be a door prize valued at more than $400 courtesy the Cutco Corp.
Following the showing of the film, a brief question and answer session will give the audience a chance to ask questions of the cast and crew members. The entire event will run for approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes, and children below the age of 13 will not be admitted.
Tom said there should be ample seating in the Quick Center, but availability will depend on turnout and once the theater is full, the doors will be closed.