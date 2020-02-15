Three years ago, dog control picked up a dog running loose in Portville. They brought her to the SPCA where she has made her home ever since.
Sometimes there is no explanation why a beautiful, sweet dog is not adopted quickly, but Lila Bea, now middle-aged, is still at the SPCA, loved by staff, but in need of a family or person who would treasure her sweet disposition and love of swimming, hiking and fetching.
She recently participated in a local 5k and won a medal for her age group. SPCA manager Danielle Jackson, a dog specialist, felt so strongly that Lila Bea should have a home of her own, that she arranged for her to appear on Channel 4, where she won the hearts of all who met her.
Come meet Lila Bea at the SPCA and get to know her. See if she’s a great fit for you, as so many of the dogs have been for recent adopters. She would do best in a home as the only animal, as she’s had too many years in close quarters with so many. You can see her in action here.
DOGS, GROUPS, BODY LANGUAGE: Cities around the country have specialized areas within their parks, set aside so people can bring their city dogs to get a chance to run and play with others. It’s always fun to watch them frolicking together, their owners gathering with cups of coffee, enjoying each other’s company.
Often they know each other by their dog’s names, “Chipper’s mom” or Henry’s dad.”
Well, a recent article by Sassafras Lowrey in the New York Times says, “Actually Dog Parks Aren’t All That Great.” The reasons are many, from the myth that “socialization” of a puppy means throwing it into contact with a lot of other dogs, instead of having it attend puppy class or play dates with others its own age.
“Dog guardians mean well when they bring a shy dog to the dog park with the intention of positive interactions … but it’s more likely to overwhelm a young or shy dog,” says dog professional Nick Hof. They can also pick up bad habits from older dogs, or be bullied by very energetic or aggressive dogs, not to mention diseases and injuries by dogs given free rein.
“Most dog owners aren’t skilled at reading their dog’s body language beyond a wagging tail, so warning signs that your dog is uncomfortable, unhappy or angry are often ignored. This leads to minor and major fights. Understanding canine body language is key to supporting your dog’s comfort and safety, and assessing if a playground is going to be a good match … subtle signs of fear or aggression include ‘lip licking, yawning, panting when not hot’ and stiff bodies, and erect tails.”
Watching for these signs will help protect your dog before trouble occurs. “It’s far safer for your dog to spending time engaging with you by going on walks, taking a training or general obedience class, or trying a new sport together … making the time you have with your dog meaningful and enriching.”
AGILITY YARD AVAILABLE FOR VISITING DOGS: Thanks to SPCA donor Meg Mahoney, the Agility Yard in back of the SPCA is now open, and available for people who would like to bring their dogs and learn about agility training, including space to run, props to enrich their experience. You can come during open hours and learn how to teach your dogs some new, fun exercises and games.
BAD VETS: A recent report on a veterinarian in Beaverton, Oregon highlights the fact that not all veterinarians are good doctors. Even after years of complaints, somehow this vet is still in business. A good reminder that if you think something isn’t right about the treatment your pet is getting, or that you are getting from your own doctor, don’t be shy about moving on to another doctor you are more comfortable with.
PET CARE AND SAFETY SESSIONS: In conjunction with Directions in Independent Living and the Olean Public Library, the SPCA will conduct two sessions on pet care and safety. The first will be on March 10 from 10 a.m. to noon, the second will be March 13 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the library. Open and free to the public, a great way for adults and kids to learn about pet care and safety of pets.
FAMOUS PIZZA SALE: Start planning now for the semi-annual SPCA delicious pizza sale at the Pulaski Club, pickups to take place on Sunday, April 26. You must reserve ahead. Details at the SPCA, or online at the SPCA website and Facebook page as the date gets closer.
UPDATE ON DINO: Many were so generous in helping with medical expenses for Dino, the dog that needed surgery. He is now completely healthy, and very happy with his new adoptive family. Thanks to all who cared and helped.
BUSINESSES HELPING WITH DOG ADOPTIONS: We’re inundated with ads on television, but one was particularly eye-catching. A law firm called Cellino & Barnes has come up with the brilliant idea of offering to sponsor a dog in their office lobbies to help them get adopted. The ad showed the whole staff happily gathered around a beautiful dog, with either Cellino or Barnes with a big grin on his face, glad to be helping in this way.
Wish more businesses would offer to do something like this, for the pleasure of their staff, the well being of animals in need, and the greater community. In the end it will be good for their business, too.
THANKS TO CITIZEN PRINTING IN ALLEGANY: Lynda Dunn is our hero for her amazing help with the SPCA annual newsletter. Her kindness, patience, and creative help were essential to getting it out. If you want a copy, email: danielle.spcacattco@gmail.com to be added to the mailing list and get a paper or email copy.
The SPCA in Cattaraugus County, 2944 Route 16N, Olean, NY 14760, 372-8492, is open Tuesday through Saturday, 12 to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 — 4 p.m. Closed Mondays. Go to: www.spcacattco.com and Petfinder.com to check out the dogs and cats looking for loving homes.