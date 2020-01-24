CUBA — The Southern Tier Country Dance Society will host a special Contra Dance at 2 p.m. Sunday at the historic Cuba Grange, 116 E. Main St.
Live music will be played by the mother-daughter duo, Confluence, consisting of Nadine Dyskant-Miller on flute and foot-percussion and Barbara Dyskant on keyboard.
Dyskant-Miller has been away and performances in the area are rare. The group has toured from Toronto to Atlanta.
Also featured will be Joe Kwiatkowski, from Fredonia, a favorite of the area dance community. He will teach each dance and is skilled in choosing dances enjoyed by both beginners and advanced dancers.
Contra dancing is done in long lines; couples move up and down the lines, dancing with others they meet. Although much of the music originates from New England, Quebec and Ireland, touches of modern groove, Latin and blues also appear.
Steps are easy, all ages and levels are welcome, all dances are taught and there is no need to bring a partner. Watchers and listeners are also welcome.
STCDS held monthly dances since 2002 from September through May, featuring live music by a variety of bands and a variety of callers. People of all ages and walks of life have participated in the fun.
When Barbara Dyskant left for two years to be a caregiver for her daughter, her friend Corinne Potter stepped in to keep the dance going until she returned.
After 15 years of well-attended dances, attendance decreased and, ultimately, organizers decided to take a break.
“It was heartbreaking but necessary,” said Dyskant, who co-founded the dance in 2002 after she moved to the area. “Now, two years later, after discussions with community members, we decided to give it a one-time go. I’m excited!
She said she loves the contra dancing events because they bring together people of all ages and views.
"I feel that’s especially important these days,” she added.
A potluck lunch at noon will precede the dance. The suggested donation is from $5 to $12, less for youth 16 and under.
For information, contact Dyskant at bdyskant@dmstars.net. Also, look up the event and Confluence on Facebook.