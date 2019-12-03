ALFRED — The Alfred State College Performing Arts Department will host its annual free Instrumental Music Winter Concert, “Winter Festival,” at 7 p.m. Friday in the Orvis Activities Center Cappadonia Auditorium.
The concert will feature a varied program, with Alfred State’s vocal group Voices singing a variety of holiday favorites and the jazz band playing a combination of jazz standards and pop tunes. The college’s rock band will perform various covers of rock artists, and the concert band will play a few well-known medleys.
Alfred State’s performing arts organizations will collect donations at the concert to go toward helping young individuals with disabilities attending the Mary Cariola Children’s Center.
Additionally, audience members are asked to bring in any unused instruments and donate them to help aspiring young musicians who cannot afford an instrument to enjoy and create the sounds of music.