SALAMANCA — The Aaron Lewis show at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino has been rescheduled for Jan. 30.
The popular country entertainer had been scheduled to perform at Seneca Allegany on March 14, but the show was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Fans who had tickets for the original show date may use them for the Jan. 30 show, or refunds will be available up to 14 days prior to the rescheduled date from the original point of ticket purchase with proof of purchase.
A leading musician in genres as seemingly different as alternative metal and country, Lewis is known for his outspokenness, impassioned live show and Outlaw Country tunes.
Lewis’s three full-length country albums, “The Road” in 2012, “Sinner” in 2016 and “State I’m In” from April of 2019 have all been Top 10 albums on the U.S. Country charts. The three albums also ranked in the top 30 on the Billboard 200 and have sold nearly half a million copies worldwide.
Originally from Vermont, Lewis moved to Springfield, Mass., as a youngster, and he eventually got his start in the music business. As a founding member of the alternative metal rock band Staind, Lewis was the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist over the band’s seven albums from 1995-2011.
Staind delivered numerous hit songs during their first two decades, including the Top 10 smash “It’s Been Awhile” from their No. 1 album “Break the Cycle,” which remains one of the most-played rock songs of the decade.
In 2011, Lewis began focusing on a solo career in the world of country music. His debut solo EP “Town Line” topped the U.S. Country charts and included the Top 40 hit single “Country Boy.”
That success led to Lewis earning two CMT Music Award nominations in 2011 for USA Weekend Breakthrough Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year.