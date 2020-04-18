OLEAN — If an elderly person needs help shoveling a walk or has a fear of going into a grocery store during the pandemic, a “shepherd” is there to assist.

For that matter, there have been a whole group of volunteer “shepherds” available to help vulnerable people in the Olean community, thanks to a program organized by the YMCA of the Twin Tiers.

On Friday, Megan Jennings, senior program director, and organizer of the program at the Olean Family YMCA, said the shepherding project was initiated by Barb Sweitzer, CEO of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers.

Jennings said that after the idea was presented to her, a number of the Y staff went out and tried to recruit as many volunteer shepherds as possible for the program.

“I think in Olean we have over 100 volunteers so far,” she said, noting the shepherds are Y members, but others are welcome. There are also shepherds at the Ys in Wellsville and Bradford, Pa. “All of those volunteers then get a group of 10 people to call and connect with … they’re just checking on them as a friendly voice on the other end of the phone.

“We’re finding out that there are a lot of seniors who are home alone and they can’t go visit their families.”

Jennings said some of these contacts are just that, a simple phone call made by the volunteer to make sure the elderly person, who may be sheltering alone, is OK.

“Other times there are needs that we had to address and help them out,” Jennings explained.

“Today, we recruited what we call runners, some of them are staff and some of them are volunteer shepherds. When a request comes in, I will reach out to a runner who will then go and complete those requests.”

Jennings said the program is really starting to “pick up and is hitting the ground running.

“It’s exciting we’re able to help so many people,” she continued.

Sweitzer echoed similar sentiments, noting the program took only a week to fill with caring and committed volunteers.

“The shepherding program has been overwhelmingly successful, and the stories of how the shepherds are helping their flocks are inspirational,” Sweitzer said. “This program really speaks to the YMCA’s mission, and we are seeing the value in keeping these strong connections in our communities long after the COVID-19 shutdown is over. There are so many people in our area that benefit from a check-in and a positive conversation. We have built something out of a crisis that will last and continue to strengthen our community in the future.”

Mark Johnson, executive assistant to the CEO, said the program has been a great addition at the local Y branches during the national crisis.

“It is so inspiring to witness the amazing things that can happen when the wonderful people in our communities come together to support each other,” Johnson commented. “We are blessed to be part of a community that stands together and takes care of its people.”

Johnson said one of the volunteer shepherds shared his thoughts on helping the program and had this to say:

“I received an email that one of our flock members needed help during the snowstorm the weekend of Easter,” the volunteer said. “It brought too much snow and she is elderly. I drove to her house to shovel for her. She was very appreciative.”

On a final note, Jennings said there are approximately 300 shepherds at all three Y branches who have reached 5,000 people.

For more information on the program in Olean, contact Jennings at (716) 701-1376 or by email at meganj@twinteirsymca.org. In Wellsville, call the Y at (585) 593-3246; and at the Bradford Y, call (814) 368-6101.