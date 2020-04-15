Over the past several weeks, YMCA of the Twin Tiers emergency child care services have heard from more essential workers in need of daycare.

On Tuesday, YMCA officials reported there are more child care services at all of its branches for essential workers thanks to the generosity of donations from the community.

“What we’re finding is that a lot of people who are using child daycare are not our normal child care participants,” said Barb Sweitzer, CEO of YMCA of the Twin Tiers. “They’re new coming in. When we switched to just providing care for emergency personnel, it brought in a new clientele.”

Y officials said emergency personnel are in vital roles including employees of hospitals, medical facilities or offices, firefighters, police officers and other essential jobs working directly to support the fight of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Those people are not used to paying daycare, they either use their schools as daycare, they use neighbors or babysitters,” Sweitzer explained. “Now they’re asked to work different hours or longer hours and they need daycare. Not only are we asking them to be at work and take care of our community, but we’re saying, ‘Oh, by the way, you can add some more (expenses) to your household.”

Consequently, the Y has had a “huge stream of people asking for financial assistance,’” she added.

Fortunately, the Y has received funding from donors and has written grants to help the situation.

“We’re trying to be able to build a pot of money that can provide that child care for those people,” she continued. “On top of that child care is costing (the Y) more money because we’re taking all of the extraordinary measures we have to take.”

The measures include taking the temperatures of children when they walk in the door, curbside service provided for parents picking up children and fewer kids allowed in each classroom.

“So we have to spread our staff out among several classrooms,” she added.

Sweitzer said Y officials have been “so surprised and delighted” to learn of donors who care deeply about the welfare of the facility and the essential workers the funds are helping.

“We’ve gotten donations from private donors and we’ve gotten donations from a foundation, we got $30,000 from the COVID-19 Response Fund,” Sweitzer said. “That was extremely helpful, but that money will go very, very quickly. It costs, on average, about $200 a week to put a child in daycare. So we need to keep trying to raise money, we’re out talking to people everyday.”

At the Olean Y Early Learning Center, director Ann Marie Sitter-Tompkins said the facility follows all of the Centers for Disease Control guidelines to ensure children and staff remain safe.

She said the center also has a goal of providing as much normalcy as possible for the young children — to not only ensure their physical health, but emotional health, as well.

“When they come in here, it’s just like a regular day,” she said. “We have our curriculum, our singing, our outside play. We do themes during the week, too. This week is actually the Week of the Young Child … and each day we have a different thing going.”

At the same time, she said children learn about social distancing, how to do proper handwashing, how to sneeze into their arms or catch a sneeze in a tissue. New trash cans with pedals also ensure no touching of the receptacles.

Y officials said child care is being provided during the hours of 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for school-age children at the Bradford YMCA, Olean YMCA, and Wellsville YMCA; as well as for preschool children at the Bradford YMCA Early Learning Center and the Olean YMCA Early Learning Center.

Pre-registration is required and the cost varies based on the age of the child and the amount of care needed. Essential healthcare workers and first responders who need emergency child care are encouraged to call (814) 368-1610 for Bradford locations; (716) 801-1381 for Olean locations, and (585) 593-3246 for the Wellsville location.

To support the Y’s Emergency Child Care Services or other Y COVID-19 response initiatives, contact Sweitzer at barbs@twintiersymca.org, Brent Raabe at brentr@twintiersymca.org or visit https://www.givegab.com/campaigns/child-care-services-for-emergency-personnel or https://www.twintiersymca.org/give-0

(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)