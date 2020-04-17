LITTLE VALLEY — You may have heard the April 28 New York primary has been put off until June 23 due to concern over the spread of the coronavirus.

This Saturday would have been the first day of early voting for the primary at Jamestown Community College in Olean and the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections in Little Valley, Democratic Election Commissioner Kevin Burleson noted on Thursday.

That won’t happen now until mid-June.

Burleson said the State Board of Election commissioners have scheduled a meeting April 27 to decide on the fate of the state’s Democratic Presidential Primary. “I expect they will deal with it then.”

With Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders suspending his presidential campaign, former Vice President Joe Biden is the last candidate standing.

Most Democrats consider a primary at this point meaningless — especially in these days of concern over COVID-19. They point to the recent Wisconsin primary where voters may have been exposed to and spread the virus.

Burleson said the law giving the Board of Elections authority to call off a presidential primary if there were only one candidate remaining in the race and all other candidates had formally suspended their campaigns was contained in the state budget approved earlier this month.

“If there’s no need for the Democratic Presidential Primary election, we’d go from 52 election sites to 10,” Burleson said. “That will make it more manageable.”

With many of the Board of Elections election workers retired people age 65 or older, Burleson and his Republican counterpart, Cortney Spittler, were concerned they would be at risk.

The remaining primaries would be in Ward 1 in the City of Olean, Republican alderman candidate primary, Salamanca Republican mayoral primary, Salamanca Ward 5 Democratic alderman primary, several Salamanca County Democratic Committee member primaries, as well as judicial primaries in Little Valley and Freedom and a Republican councilman primary in Ashford.

Burleson said voters who are concerned about coronavirus will be able to check a box on the application for an absentee ballot. That would include those with a high risk illness, low immunity and over age 60.

Previously absentee ballots were limited to disabled voters and those who would not be in the county on Election Day.

Burleson recommended people who wish to have an absentee primary ballot sent to them download an application from the Board of Elections website, fill it out and mail it in or fax it.

Voters may also fill out a form, then scan and make a PDF of the signed document and email it to the Board of Elections.

Burleson said this would be new and the Board of Elections would still check signatures. This form of applying could also be subject to objections as well as a “wet signature.”

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)