SYRACUSE (TNS) — If you’re among the growing ranks of people who have lost their job because of the coronavirus pandemic, there's good news and bad news.

The good news is Congress has added 13 weeks onto the standard 26 weeks of unemployment benefits, for a total of 39 weeks. In addition, it has increased unemployment benefits by $600 a week through July 31, 2020.

You’ll get the extra money on top of your regular unemployment benefits. In New York, those top out at $504 a week. With the added $600, the maximum weekly benefit in the state is now $1,104.

Unfortunately, you won’t get to keep all of it because the federal government taxes unemployment benefits as regular income. So do most states, including New York. And yes, that extra $600 a week will get taxed along with the regular benefits.

When you are approved for unemployment benefits in New York, the state gives you the option of having both federal and state taxes withheld. This is the best way to go for most people. If you choose this option, here’s what you need to know:

Taxes are withheld after deductions such as child support are taken out.

10% of your benefits will be withheld for federal taxes and 2.5% will be withheld for state taxes.

The federal and state taxes withheld during the year will be reported to you on a 1099-G statement at the end of the year.

You can stop the withholding anytime during your benefit claim.

If you’re desperate for every dollar just to put food on the table, you could skip the withholding. But that will have consequences.

If the taxes are not withheld from your benefits, you may need to make estimated quarterly tax payments to both the federal government and the state. Otherwise, you might get hit with a big fat tax bill, including interest and penalties, next April for underpaying your taxes (even if you are due a refund when you file your tax return).

And making estimated quarterly tax payments requires you to calculate what your tax liability will be, which can get complicated pretty quickly. So go with the withholding option if you can.

1M NEW YORKERS FILE CLAIMS

More than 1 million New Yorkers have filed initial claims for unemployment insurance in New York since the middle of March, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Nearly 400,000 filed initial claims last week, according to records released this morning.

The number of new unemployment insurance filings in New York state for all of 2019 was 823,926, records show.

Later today, the New York State Department of Labor is expected to release an unemployment rate for March. It is likely to be at least 12%, according to a Syracuse.com analysis.

By the middle of March, New York State had ordered all non-essential workers to go home. Few parts of the economy were untouched.

The biggest job losses have been in restaurants, hotels and retail stores.

