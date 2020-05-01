OLEAN — When Angela Mest’s students log onto Facebook or their Zoom session each day, they may be greeted by a clown, a Christmas character, a grandma in her bonnet or a patriotic figure.

Mest, a special needs teacher at the Olean Intermediate Middle School, said she and her staff have tried to make the online classes for their students engaging by teaching them with a cast of characters.

Like many teachers in the school district, Mest has had to adjust to distance learning since the shutdown of schools across the state in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mest and her team, however, have had the added challenge of ensuring their 10 third- through eighth-grade life skills students not only participate every day, but are enjoying their remote learning along the way.

Earlier this week, Mest talked on the phone from her vehicle, explaining she had just conducted a “parking lot birthday party” for one of her students.

“We’ve also been doing parades (of vehicles past the students’ homes), but this little boy is staying out of town with his dad during the pandemic, so we had them drive here for the parking lot party,” she explained.

Mest said the themes provided for the students, and the accompanying costumes worn by staff and students, have been fun to orchestrate, but take creativity and effort.

“The first couple of weeks it seemed like a good idea, but we’re 33 days into this and it’s getting a little bit more challenging,” she added with a laugh.

Mest said the themes include the Circus in the Sun week, which had been an initiative created by Superintendent Rick Moore for the entire school district’s virtual participation.

“Monday was mime day, and (Tuesday) … was national Superhero Day. I sent caps, masks and capes to the kids,” she said. “We did the Zoom (session) as superheroes.”

She said Wednesday was circus animal day, Thursday was clown day and Friday is always slated as school spirit day.

As for the internet platform used, Mest said she created a private Facebook group for her students so parents would feel comfortable posting pictures of their children.

“There are not a lot of things my students can do independently because of their significant disabilities so we try to incorporate as many functional skills as we can to encourage a little bit of involvement,” she said. “Sometimes I feel bad for the parents that they have to sit through my ridiculous videos,” but the students enjoy them.

In addition to the videos, lessons are provided to the parents in learning packets that are delivered or mailed to homes. She also tries to be available during the day as well as the evening to help parents who are essential employees and work odd hours.

Mest said her six support staff, who include her “right-hand” helper and teacher’s aide, Kim Kruse, and speech therapist Karen Zampogna, have been very helpful in ensuring the school day carries on as normally as possible. All have helped parents get up to speed with internet access, either through computers, phones or devices.

“They all work with me to provide the opportunities for the students at home,” she said of the staff. “They are part of the Facebook group and provide enrichment activities to what I’m doing — it’s been a full-team approach. I really want to emphasize it’s my entire team doing this.”

If there is a silver lining to the new distance learning, Mest said it has been the connection made between parents and their children. For example, as the students recited the Pledge of Allegiance during one morning session, a parent became overwhelmed when she listened to her child.

“I had a mother tell me it brought her to tears because she didn’t know her son knew the Pledge of Allegiance,” Mest shared. “The parents are getting to see what their children are capable of during remote learning.”

Mest admits she is saddened that she can’t have actual contact with her students, and misses their hugs.

“With one of my Down syndrome students … for him not to be able to hug us (during a parking lot party) was heartbreaking,” she said, choking somewhat on her words with emotion. “It’s hard to be around them and not be able to hug them; it’s been emotional to have to do it this way.”

A fellow teacher who admires her friend’s devotion to the job is Chelsea Bowker, who teaches special education at Olean High School.

“Angela gets a lot of participation with her kids and parents,” Bowker said. “You can’t say enough about that classroom and the community they’ve built on Facebook. She just goes above and beyond.”