ALBANY (TNS) — No one knows when the state will be able to lift its strict social distancing measures and throwing out dates is pointless, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

Cuomo spoke after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier some restrictions there could be lifted in May, according to the New York Post. Schools and businesses across the state have been closed for weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Discussing a timeline for easing the rules now is meaningless, Cuomo said.

"It's a guess," he said. "Who can look forward and say this is where we're going to be in three to four weeks? I'm not going to say to anyone this is where I think we'll be in three weeks or four weeks or five weeks. I have no idea.

"We’ll know when we get there. We look at the data every day. It’s not what you politically would like. It’s not what you think. It’s not what you hope. Make the decision on the data. And I’m not going to tell you what I think the data says in five weeks because I have no idea.

"I'm telling you the smartest person will start by saying 'I don't know.' And that's, to me, the sign of wisdom in all of this."

NEW YORK NUMBERS

New York now has more confirmed coronavirus cases than any entire country outside the U.S.

The state has a total 159,937 confirmed cases, including 10,621 new cases on Wednesday, according to state Health Department data.

The next closest nation to New York in total cases is Spain with 152,446, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States remains the world leader in cases with over 451,000.

There are over 1.5 million confirmed cases worldwide.

New York continues to find more positive cases because it is testing large numbers of people, including a new record of 26,396 on Wednesday. It has tested 391,549 people total.

New positive tests had fallen into the 8,000s for several days, but rose above 10,000 again Tuesday and Wednesday.

The fact that New York outpaces entire nations in total cases emphasizes the severity of the pandemic here.

New deaths in the state totaled 799 on Wednesday. It was the third day in a row new deaths topped 700. Each day was a new high.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that the recent spikes in deaths are shocking, painful and breathtaking. He has also noted that deaths are a lagging indicator of the virus’ effects and are likely to remain elevated in the days ahead.

But Cuomo said again that other data points offer hope. New hospitalizations, new intensive care unit admissions and daily intubations have all fallen to levels not seen in weeks.

It’s not a time to relax, he added. The recent good news results from the social distancing measures the state implemented to slow the spread of the virus.

Those will remain in place, he said. On Monday, Cuomo extended the shutdown of nonessential businesses and schools until at least April 29.

New Yorkers should only go out for exercise or needed errands like grocery shopping and medical care.

PAY FREEZE

New York is delaying 2% percent pay raises for thousands of state workers for at least 90 days. That’s preferable to layoffs, which would result in more stress for employees, Cuomo said.

"I can't just sit here and say I'm efficiently operating the state when I know we don't have the money to pay the bills we're incurring right now," he said.

The state will reassess the situation when the 90-day delay is up, Budget Director Robert Mujica said. The freeze affects about 80,000 workers and will save $50 million.

FEDERAL HELP

Cuomo said he talked with New York U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand about the need for more help from Washington. Federal lawmakers are already working on another coronavirus aid bill.

Congress passed a $2.2 trillion bill in March. It was the largest economic stimulus in U.S. history. Cuomo has said repeatedly it didn’t do enough to help New York.

He said the state was told earlier legislation included $6 billion in aid for health care costs. The reality is just $1.3 billion, he said.