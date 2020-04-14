ALLEGANY — When the COVID-19 pandemic recedes and the country is functioning again in its more usual capacity, residents of the Four Mile and West Branch roads say they will continue to seek answers to what caused a house explosion in their neighborhood in November.

During the morning hours of Nov. 18, the home of Ron and Betty Jo Volz at 3699 West Branch Road was leveled by an explosion. The family wasn’t home at the time of the incident and there were no injuries, but the blast led to numerous town meetings in which the question was raised on whether the explosion resulted from oil well drilling by Dimes Energy of Canada and Dallas-Morris Drilling of Bradford, Pa.

Oil pumped at the site is provided to the American Refining Group (ARG) in Bradford.

A moratorium on drilling in the immediate area surrounding the Volz property was ordered by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation shortly after the explosion in late 2019 and remains in effect.

DEC spokesman Todd Pignataro would only say that Dimes is not drilling in any capacity in the Four Mile and West Branch area at this time and the investigation of the incident is ongoing.

A message left with Michel Piette, founder and president of Dimes, seeking comment on how much drilling activity is still going on in the area, was not returned. The price for Penn Grade crude oil has fallen dramatically since the first of the year — along with the world market for oil.

The price for a barrel of Penn Grade produced in this region was $59.05 on Jan. 1. On Feb. 23, still before the full weight of the coronavirus pandemic would be felt on the U.S. economy, it was $49.38.

Today, the price for local Penn Grade is less than $19 a barrel.

Sara Furlong, executive communications coordinator with ARG, said the company is “still pulling legacy production from our many crude-oil suppliers in Pennsylvania and New York” but couldn’t comment directly on Dimes’ production in the Allegany area.

Neighbors in the West Branch and Four Mile valley said they continue to see oil tankers driven from Dimes sites — but not as many.

Gail Hammond, who lives across the road from the Volzes’ property, said she and other neighbors, who include Judy Capozzi and Nancy Shively, said they don’t plan to put the issue aside. They still want answers on what happened.

“But this is not the time to try and get a group of people together,” Hammond said.

She noted residents had met local elected officials on the issue to voice concerns over air quality in their homes as methane gas can migrate from oil wells to water supplies and homes.

Hammond said some residents have installed expensive water filter systems in their homes to address those concerns.

Shively, who lives on the Four Mile, said she, too, would like to know what caused the explosion, but wonders if residents will ever find out the cause.

“I can see that they’re not pumping a lot, either,” she said of the oil wells. “It’s just that the price of oil has gone down so low.”

Shively said a number of residents of the two affected roads have obtained the services of an environmental attorney to provide legal representation for them.

Judy Capozzi, also of Four Mile Road, said she, too, plans to pursue the issue, but “right now, the virus has taken priority and all of our attention.”

She added, “But this (explosion issue) hasn’t gone away. I plan to pursue it and write letters and hopefully get some answers from people about what exactly happened so there will be a resolution. I think that’s really important.”

Capozzi said she also hopes that tests performed by the DEC and Dimes will continue on the residents’ water wells in that area to make sure they’re safe.

“It’s important to the peace of mind for everyone to get an official answer to what happened, and for our ongoing peace of mind to make sure everything is as good as it can be,” she remarked. “This is also for our environment, we need to fight for that.”