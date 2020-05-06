WELLSVILLE — More services will soon be available at Allegany County’s largest healthcare provider.

As COVID-19 cases decline, Jones Memorial Hospital announced that outpatient services are being rescheduled and the hospital will soon begin offering many services by appointment.

Patients will need to make appointments with the individual departments. Social distancing and universal masking requirements remain in place, some services will still be limited and all patients and staff will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entrance.

Patients who arrive more than 15 minutes early may be asked to wait in their vehicles.

Laboratory: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Call (585) 596-4090.

Medical imaging: To make an appointment for x-rays, CAT scan, MRI, ultrasound, echocardiogram, bone scans and stress tests, call (585) 596-4013.

Physical, occupational and speech therapy; cardiac and pulmonary rehab: Call (585) 596-4011.

EKG/EEG, sleep study, pulmonary function tests, Holter monitors, diabetes center, nutrition counseling or COVID-19 testing: Call (585) 596-4024 or (585) 596-4025. Stop at registration before going to these appointments.

Infusion clinic: Call (585) 596-2059

Walk-in clinic: For non-urgent medical concerns and a primary care provider is unavailable, call (585) 596-2042 to make an appointment. If you have an emergency, call 911.

Allegany County Department of Health officials reported 34 cases in the county, with 31 now having recovered. One death was reported in late March. A total of 24 residents remain in quarantine or isolation, while 469 have now been released.

SENIORS WHO NEED face masks will have opportunities next week to get some for free.

The Allegany County Office for the Aging and the Allegany County Office of Emergency Services will distribute cloth face masks to county residents 70 years of age and older. To register for the no-contact drive through pickups, call (585) 268-9390. Seniors are asked to register for the distribution site closest to their home.

May 12

9-11 a.m., Andover Ambulance Corps, 8 Chestnut St.

9-11 a.m., Independence EMS, 508 Main St., Whitesville.

1-3 p.m., Wellsville Middle/High School, 126 W. State St.

May 13

9-11 a.m., Friendship Fire Department, 7 Depot St.

9-11 a.m., Alfred Fire Company, 4 S. Main St.

9-11 a.m., Belmont Fire Company, 80 Schuyler St.

1-3 p.m., Cuba Fire Department, 51 E. Main St.

May 14

9-11 a.m., Canaseraga Fire Department, 10 Main St.

1-3 p.m., Bolivar Fire Department, 460 Main St.

May 15