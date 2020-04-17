WELLSVILLE — The keystone of summer events in Allegany County is calling in sick this year.

Late Thursday, the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally committee announced it will not hold an event this summer — the first time in 45 years.

Brad Thompson, chairman of the committee, announced the decision to cancel the July 17-19 event, which draws dozens of balloonists and thousands of spectators to the village.

“After much discussion, and weighing the pros and the cons, we have decided as a committee, to cancel this year’s rally,” Thompson said. “This is a heartbreaking decision for the committee to make, and none of us takes this decision lightly.”

This will be the third year since the festival’s founding that balloons will not launch — the previous two, the latest in 2018, were due to weather-related launch cancellations.

Uncertainty over how long the coronavirus pandemic will last in the region, officials noted that many events scheduled for later in the year have already been tabled.

“Having a large gathering, with people attending from all over Western NY and the Northeast, would be irresponsible in light of the current health crisis,” Thompson said. “Many events around Western New York and many larger balloon rallies have canceled their events well into August.”

In addition, the largest fundraisers for the festival are being hit hard by the virus.

“The committee feels that we cannot ask our local sponsors (local businesses that sponsor the balloons) for their support or donations this year, as many of these businesses are either closed or their business is significantly diminished,” he said.

The other major source of income — T-shirt and other merchandise sales — are also crippled, as the printer is a non-essential business and is closed. The shirts have a six-week lead time, Thompson said, with the shirts typically going on sale in June.

“Even if our vendor was able to provide them in time, we would still be taking a huge risk that the large gathering ban will be lifted in time for the rally,” he added.

Rescheduling is off the table, as well.

“Logistically it really is not possible to reschedule the rally, as most balloonists have other rallies that they attend after ours, but, at this point, no one knows what is going to be the new normal moving forward through the summer and fall,” he said. “So, we will turn our thoughts to next year’s rally.

“Until then, wishing everyone calm winds and soft landings, be well, be safe, and we will see you in 2021.”

ON FRIDAY, organizers of the Cuba Dairy Days, originally set for June, also announced their event would be canceled this summer.

“The Cuba Chamber of Commerce regrets to announce that this year’s Dairy Days activities will be cancelled due to the social distancing that is called for due to the coronavirus,” the Chamber posted on its Facebook page. “Some restrictions may be lifted by then, but this event would happen very early in the timeline of opening up businesses and communities.

“Our wish is to keep everyone in our wonderful community and our visitors safe,” they added. “We will be back with gusto next year! Stay safe and healthy everyone!”