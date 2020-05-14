BELMONT — Allegany County residents are being asked to enroll in a voluntary health data system developed by University of Rochester Medical Center as COVID-19 cases remain stable in the county for a third straight day.

The Allegany County Department of Health reported Thursday that the number of positive COVID-19 tests stands at 43 for the third day, with 32 of those having recovered.

To date, 584 residents have been in isolation or quarantine, while 38 — a drop of 12 overnight — remain separated.

ROC COVID, a cooperative screening initiative from the University of Rochester, Common Ground Health and Rochester Regional Health, is seeking volunteers to sign up for daily health reporting.

Officials hope the simple web-based tool will be used to collect health information from volunteers in Allegany, Chemung, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates counties.

Individuals’ data will not be tracked, but the information will be combined with other participants’ data and used to monitor potential flare-ups of the virus -- allowing officials to direct resources like testing where they are most needed.

To learn more, visit www.ROCCOVID.org.

As of Tuesday, more than 12,000 people had volunteered.

AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health:

• Chautauqua County: One new case was reported, with 44 reported to date. Officials report two have died in the county.

• Erie County: 65 new cases were reported, with 4,671 reported to date. Officials report 386 have died in the county, an increase of seven overnight.

• Livingston County: Three new case was reported, with 106 reported to date. Officials report three have died in the county, with one recorded overnight.

• Steuben County: No new cases were reported, with 230 reported to date. Officials report 25 have died in the county.

• Wyoming County: No new cases were reported, with 77 reported to date. Officials report five have died in the county.

• McKean County: No new cases were reported, with eight reported to date. Officials report one has died in the county.

• Potter County: No new cases were reported, with four reported to date. Officials report none have died in the county.