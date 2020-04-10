ALLEGANY — Picking up groceries at Canticle Farm Market has become quite popular these days, so much so that staff at the all-natural farm could use more volunteers.

Sister Melissa Scholl, president of Canticle Farm, said the nonprofit market at 3809 Old State Road in Allegany, needs more help to monitor customers entering the shop to ensure social distancing measures implemented to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market is open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays. The farm, owned by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, not only sells produce to area residents, but also has community shareholders and provides a number of programs throughout the year to children and adults.

“We’re getting lines of people waiting to get into the market because we only have five customers at a time, it’s very strict,” Scholl said. “The volunteers we need will serve as the host or hostess at the door for when it’s your turn to go into the market.”

Scholl said additional volunteer help can also take drive-up orders, or deliver merchandise to customers as they wait in their vehicles.

She said the curbside delivery is relatively simple, as volunteers take a clipboard to the customer’s car that list foods available and prices, which they select with checkmarks. After the total is added up, the volunteer takes the customer’s order as well as cash, check or credit card into the market where the staff fills the order.

Scholl said the customers who use the drive-up services have been of all ages.

“It has been people who are very conscious of maintaining distance,” she said of drive-up customers. “The volunteer takes the order back to (the customer’s) car and if they want to pop their trunk they don’t have to have any contact with us at all.”

Scholl said all of the extra measures also have been implemented to “preserve the health of our staff.

“This enables us to be as safe as we can possibly be for ourselves and our customers,” she added.

A request made of volunteers is that they dress appropriately for the weather, as much of it is outside. They are also asked to bring a mask.

“We have gloves if a volunteer needs them,” she noted. “And anyone who comes in to shop in our market must use our hand sanitizer before they’re allowed to come in. We have a hand sanitizer for going in, and if they want to use it going out, that’s fine, also.”

The surfaces in the market are also cleaned regularly.

Scholl said it is important for volunteers to contact her so she’ll know how many to expect at the Tuesday marketplace.

A resident of St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, which houses Franciscan Sisters, Scholl noted she has not attended the market sessions herself lately to ensure she doesn’t carry coronavirus back to the elderly Sisters at the facility.

Those who would like to volunteer at the market, are asked to contact Scholl by email at office@canticlefarm.org