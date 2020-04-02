BATH — VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System will temporarily close the Coudersport, Pa. Community Based Outpatient Clinic, effective Monday until further notice.

In addition, starting Sunday, the Urgent Care Center hours at the Bath VA will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Veterans with non-urgent needs are encouraged to see their provider virtually or reschedule their appointment into the future to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Staff at the Coudersport clinic will assist veterans in meeting their needs from the VA's Wellsboro Clinic location. Contact them at (607) 664-4680. In addition, veterans who have been determined by their primary care team to need to be seen for a face to face visit will be able to be seen at the Wellsboro Clinic.

Veterans are encouraged to use telehealth (phone or video) for their scheduled appointments.

To help address the most urgent needs first, the VA asks that veterans use one of its online tools for routine or non-urgent concerns. Veterans can:

• Use secure messaging by sending a message to your provider about any health concern or question via the VA's website.

• Download VA Video Connect. Your provider may ask you to consider telehealth for an upcoming appointment. By downloading and learning about the VA Video Connect app now, you can prepare yourself.

Because this is a rapidly changing situation, the best way to get the most up-to-date COVID -19 information is to go to www.bath.va.gov or www.canandaigua.va.gov.

The VA continues to strongly encourage veterans, staff members and their families to take everyday precautions to protect against respiratory illnesses caused by COVID-19, the flu and the common cold.

For more information, (607) 664-4626).