Unemployment continued upward across the region in March — but due to regular reporting delays, it will be another month before a full accounting of losses due to the COVID-19 shutdown is available for the local area.

The state Department of Labor, in its monthly release of unemployment figures, reported Tuesday that the unemployment rate in Cattaraugus County hit 6.6% in March, up from 6.1% in February and 5.6% in March 2019. The number of employed fell by 900 to 32,000, while the number unemployed rose by 200 to 2,300.

While some coronavirus-related layoffs were underway at the time — unemployment rates are calculated based on surveys of households and Unemployment Insurance applications — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New York State on Pause executive order had not gone into effect by the time the survey was completed.

The DOL reported Monday that 1.2 million applications have been received as of April 11, but a formal tally of unemployment using the standard methodology will not be available until the second half of May.

Allegany County saw a 6.6% unemployment rate reported, as well. The rate in February and in March 2019 was 6.2%. The number of employed fell by 500 to 18,500, while the number unemployed remained the same at 1,300.

STATEWIDE, the unemployment rate rose to 4.4%, up from 39% in February and 4.2% in March 2019. The number unemployed rose by about 26,700 to 417,800, according to the survey results.

There was some good news reported, however.

“Gig” workers, the self-employed and independent contractors are now able to more quickly apply for unemployment benefits, the DOL reported. Previously, those workers had to be rejected from normal UI, for which they are not eligible. Once rejected, they could then apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

On Monday, the state rolled out a new application to let those workers get the benefits with just one application.

Those who are already receiving benefits do not need to take any additional action, officials reported, and can check their claim status by logging into their NY.gov account on the DOL website. New applicants for pandemic unemployment assistance should apply online, or by phone at (888) 209-8124, and applicants are advised to use direct deposit options to get their benefits faster.

Pandemic unemployment benefits were included in the federal coronavirus relief package passed by Congress last month to help Americans who are unable to work due to the coronavirus pandemic, but who do not qualify for traditional unemployment insurance. It pays $600 a week in federal unemployment benefits through July 31 on top of unemployment benefits based on a person’s recent earnings.

Benefits date to when people lost their jobs, not when they applied.