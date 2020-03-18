ALLEGANY — The Town of Allegany offices are closed to the public until further notice, town clerk Deryle L. Pinney announced Wednesday.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," town officials said in a statement. "We appreciate your understanding and patience during this uncertain time."

Pinney said town residents should call 373-0120 and choose the appropriate extension. Residents are asked to leave a message — messages will be returned daily.

There will also a dropbox outside of the clerk’s office 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pinney noted that such details could be subject to change.

The following is a list of phone extensions and emails of town officials:

• Supervisor, ext. 102, jhitchcock@townofallegany.com

• Clerk, ext. 101, townclerk@townofallegany.com

• Assessor, ext. 106, assessor@townofallegany.com

• Tax Collector, ext. 111, taxcollector@townofallegany.com

• Building & Zoning, ext. 105, buildingandzoning@townofallegany.com