OLEAN — During the past month, seniors who are enrolled at the Total Senior Care Day Center have continued to receive help and supplies remotely and through home visits from staff.

Although the Day Center, located at 519 N. Union St., closed March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it continues to enroll seniors through phone calls or by mail, as much as possible. The facility remains closed until further notice.

“We’ve continued all of our services, utilizing more of the telemedicine,” said Ink Young, director of organizational advancement with HomeCare & Hospice and Total Senior Care.

Young said that during the closure, the staff continues to check on participants over the phone and through home visits, as needed. Meals are also be provided to individuals at home.

“The biggest difference for our participants is that they’re not coming to the Day Center, we’re bringing the services” to them, Young explained.

As isolation is difficult for seniors, the phone calls and regular contact made by the Day Center staff is also very important.

“We’re getting great feedback on that,” Young added. “Our staff is also putting together packages of activities that they deliver to each participant. There are different (activities) for crafts and coloring to give them some options to be active and keep their minds busy while they’re home.”

She noted staff have been kept on at the facility and have worked their base hours during the pandemic.

“Also, we operate our clinic in the Total Senior Care building with our nurses and the nurse practitioner. If a participant needs to be seen (after telemedicine options), we will arrange for transportation for them to come in,” she commented. “We’ve also added a bunch of extra cleaning and disinfecting” of the facility and have added expenses with purchase of laptops and personal protection equipment.

More information on the daily services was provided by Joann McAndrew, enrollment-intake coordinator, at Total Senior Care.

“When doing home visits, social distancing, masks and gloves are used and pre-visit calls are made to make sure there are no symptomatic people involved,” McAndrew said. “We are also limiting the amount of people we meet with at any given time.”

Day Center tours are still available by appointment only with one to two people allowed at a time. Temperatures are being taken at the door before beginning the tour and staff wear protective masks and gloves, she said.

“I am seeing that our services are needed now more than ever during this stressful and unprecedented time. All of our outreach to participants, now that the Day Center is closed, is much needed and appreciated by the participants for socialization and support.” McAndrew said.

“During our regular wellness checks (with participants) we are hearing that people really miss coming to the Day Center,” McAndrew shared. “They look forward to these calls and speaking to us, people they know. They are very appreciative of the call, often have lengthy conversations and are getting constant reinforcement of how much everyone at Total Senior Care really misses them during this time.”

For more information on Total Senior Care or the enrollment process, contact McAndrew at (716) 379-8474.

Total Senior Care is a non-profit organization that offers comprehensive managed long-term care for adults, 55 years old or older, who wish to live at home but need assistance in order to maintain health, complete day-to-day activities and remain safe at home.