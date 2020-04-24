OLEAN — High school graduates and their families have an option to have unique pictures taken during a Knights of Columbus fundraiser to benefit the St. Bonaventure University Warming House in Olean.

Joe Keary, deputy grand knight of the Olean Council 338, Knights of Columbus, said the fundraiser, titled “Porchtraits,” is modeled after a similar program in Canada.

Keary, a retired health care administrator from the military, is familiar with the Warming House, a student-run nutrition and fellowship center in Olean, through his volunteer work at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and St. John’s Roman Catholic Church.

He noted K of C organizations have asked local organizations to reach out to parishes, the community and food banks during the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has caused the shutdown of schools, churches and businesses, resulting in many people on unemployment.

Keary said the program requires participants to sign up for a time and date to have their portrait taken on their front porch or lawn by a photographer who takes a picture using social-distancing.

“We’ll take your picture and email it to you,” he explained. “There’s a free-will donation (to the SBU Warming House) through the SBU website so there is no additional cost to people.”

Keary said the fundraiser will not only help the Warming House, which is seeing increased needs for food, but also will provide a service to graduates and community members.

“I think it’s important that the folks in town have a positive remembrance of this time,” he said in referring to the pandemic. “Graduates can come out and do this because they’re (probably) not going to have their picture for graduation.”

He said a number of volunteer photographers will take the photos during the sessions.

Keary, who has been assisted by his wife, Claudia Attard-Keary, would like to conduct a similar fundraiser during the Christmas season to benefit the Olean Food Pantry.

Alice Miller Nation, director of the Franciscan Center for Social Concern at St. Bonaventure said the fundraiser will help the Warming House with its steady increase of recipients since the facility moved its meal service from eat-in to take-out on March 13.

“Some days we are serving double and triple the number of meals served pre-COVID-19,” she said. “Each week, it is becoming more clear that this pandemic is affecting the Olean community in significant ways.

“This fundraiser will assist the Warming House with the purchase of additional food we are preparing each day during this health crisis, and the carry-out supplies we now need since moving to a carry-out service.”

Miller Nation admitted that keeping the Warming House open during the pandemic has been “both interesting and humbling.

“St. Bonaventure University is committed to keeping the Warming House open and feeding the most vulnerable in our community with the same care and compassion as ever,” she explained. “But what I have discovered is that the Warming House does not simply belong to the Franciscan Center for Social Concern or St. Bonaventure University. The Warming House belongs to the Olean community.”

She added, “The support and great care we have received is humbling and awesome. From the bottom of my heart I am very thankful for the many ways this community has cared for our brothers and sisters suffering as a result of this pandemic.”

Miller Nation said the Warming House, located at 164 North Union St., is open for take-out service at the back door from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday through Friday. Guests are welcome to come and pick up as many meals as they need each day.

For more information on the Warming House, or to volunteer, email Miller Nation at anation@sbu.edu.

For more information on the Porchtraits fundraiser, send emails to the Knights of Columbus at kofc338olean@gmail.com.