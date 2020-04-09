ALBANY (TNS) — Consumer confidence in the economy dropped at a record rate in New York as the coronavirus pandemic roiled public sentiment in New York City and the Capital Region, the latest Siena College Research Institute survey found.

Siena's New York State Index of Consumer Sentiment fell 26.6 points to 66.4 points, the largest drop in consumer confidence in the state since December 2011. The index, only recently near an all-time high in the state, is now below the level that marks the line of where optimism turns to total pessimism.

Doug Lonnstrom, the founder of the Siena research institute, said he has never seen consumer confidence drop so quickly.

A majority of New Yorkers lost so much faith in the economy due to the outbreak that they consider it a bad idea to buy major consumer items, putting off the purchases of homes, cars, electronics, furniture or going ahead with home improvements they were happily planning just months ago when the state's consumer sentiment index was measured at 93 points.

Mass layoffs have gripped both the New York City area and the Capital Region as businesses from car dealers to restaurants were forced by the government to shut their doors and send workers home. The ability to offer take-out or online sales has not sustained consumer demand, especially for large purchases.

"In 20 years of tracking consumer sentiment in New York, we’ve seen more pessimism but never a drop this severe in this short of a time,” said Lonnstrom, a professor of statistics and finance at Siena.

The consumer sentiment is worse in New York City than in Upstate communities. Upstate's consumer sentiment index was measured at 68.9 points, versus 64.8% in metro New York City, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak at this time.

There was a very slight silver lining in the data. Due to the dramatic fall of global oil prices and as people drive less as they shelter in place, households are less worried about their gas bills than they have been in years. Crude oil prices have fallen from the mid-$60 per barrel range to lower than $30 a barrel as major oil producers fought over output during the pandemic.

Only 27% of consumers in New York are worried about gas prices, down from 41% during the fourth quarter of 2019 when the economy was humming along and gas prices were higher. Consumers, many avoiding grocery store lines in favor of having their food delivered, are still relatively concerned about food prices amid some shortages as supermarkets scramble to restock shelves after bouts of panic buying in the early days of the virus outbreak.

Perhaps not surprisingly, New Yorkers are divided in their outlook on their spending habits based on their gender, politics and income levels.

Republicans men in the higher income brackets have the rosiest outlook on the economy and consumer sentiment, while women and Democrats and those with incomes below $50,000 a year are most worried.

For instance. Republicans who responded to the Siena survey see future consumer sentiment in the state rising to above 80 points in the future, while Democrats as a whole see the future staying bleak with a forecast of 63.5 points, which is below the current outlook for the state overall.