As the human race the world over grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, that world continues to turn ... into spring.

The vernal equinox occurs today, March 19, which is earlier than it’s been in over a century, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The vernal equinox marks the astronomical first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

Indeed, were it not for the greatest public health crisis in generations, this would be a time for enjoyment of the relatively beautiful arrival of spring in the Twin Tiers. There has been sun, cool but not cold temperatures during the day and the robins have commenced singing in the clear mornings.

But perhaps comfort can be found in watching the natural world going about its business, oblivious to the cares and concerns of the human world.

Here a pair of geese have moved away from the flock and are beginning to look for a spot to nest. There a robin hops close to a house foundation and busily flings drifted leaves aside in the search for early-emerging insects or worms.

Here light lines of fuzz have emerged on pussy willow buds. There a kingfisher swoops up and down the Allegheny River.

In the absence of the usual gatherings at events or outings to our favorite night spots, perhaps many among us can use this time to take some solitary, outdoor walks and reacquaint ourselves with the sights and sounds of nature.

Keeping prudent space from others, of course.

A good friend of State & Union sent us another picture this week, which served as a reminder that the world — and many of its small delights — continue even in these uncertain times.

John Tucker of Belmont found leeks poking out of the early spring ground, right on cue for the season.

And humor can help us get through these days as well. As John quips, “Leeks. May help prevent catching the virus. Would keep people more than three feet away! Lol.”