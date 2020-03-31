The Olean Times Herald’s offices remain closed to the public until further notice after exposure to an individual who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The building was closed as a precaution since Wednesday, with several employees working from home to get the last few day’s editions out. The positive test was confirmed on Monday.

“We worked with the Cattaraugus County Health Department to identify all contacts the individual had in the building,” said editor Jim Eckstrom. “Everyone who had contact with the individual is in isolation at home, as deemed necessary by the health department, and they are being tested.”

Eckstrom pointed out that there was no contact with employees of Bradford Publishing Co.’s pressroom, which is located in Bradford, Pa., nor with any mailroom employees or distribution personnel.

A professional crew has performed a thorough cleaning of the OTH’s building.

The Olean Times Herald’s office hours, with phone calls being answered remotely, remain 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Times Herald’s phone number is (716) 372-3121 or (800) 722-8812.

Emailed questions about circulation can be sent to nfinnerty@oleantimesherald.com.

The newsroom’s email is news@oleantimesherald.com; the sports desk’s email is sports@oleantimesherald.com.

“The Times Herald staff has done an amazing job making the quick change and working from home,” said Eckstrom, while pointing out that newspapers are among the essential businesses operating in New York and Pennsylvania. “We’re fortunate because so much of what we do can be handled remotely, but we still can’t say enough about our journalists, graphic artists and advertising staff on the job they’ve done to get the Times Herald out to the press these past several days.”

INSERTED IN TODAY’S edition is a special section — Visions 2020 — focusing on local business and community life in the Olean area.

Readers might note a certain incongruity with the section, given our situation today, with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down all but the most essential functions of local commerce and public service.

“It’s important to note that Visions 2020 has been in production for several weeks, with many of the stories and advertising layouts completed well before coronavirus began to truly impact daily life here,” Eckstrom said. “We decided to insert the section on schedule for the advertisers and businesses that are featured.”

Eckstrom said he hopes readers appreciate the look at the community and the direction in which it was headed before the coronavirus crisis overshadowed all daily life.

“At some point Olean and the surrounding area will begin to at least try to pick up where it left off — economically and as a community,” Eckstrom said. “Again, the section offers some positives that were in place a few weeks ago, positives on which we can build moving forward.”