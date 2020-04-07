Kelli McFarlin of Salamanca, a licensed practical nurse at Olean General Hospital, shared a nice message with us — and we want to share it with you:

“Thank you for the news. My son, Dylan Ullman, received this sign (“My Teachers Miss Me”) from Salamanca High School while they are stuck at home.

“It was on his 16th birthday which totally made his day since he cannot have a party or get his permit or do anything that a normal 16-year-old would do for his birthday. He is also stuck at home most days during the week by himself because mom is an LPN for OGH.

“Dad passed away a few years ago. So it is just us. We do a lot of work in the evenings for school and his schedule has been totally changed by this pandemic.

“It made him smile from ear to ear and totally made him feel not so alone. The school district and this community is amazing.”

Well, we would offer that Kelli sounds like an amazing mom, working with Dylan on his school work while she also serves as a nurse at Olean General. She is also working on training staff in a doctor’s office about proper precautions to take during the pandemic.

A community’s thoughts and gratitude goes to her, along with all healthcare workers — many of them moms, dads, guardians and caregivers — as they face the COVID-19 crisis.

