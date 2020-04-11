With so many workplaces and all schools shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, many folks are out there trying to make the best of their time at home.

The Times Herald is receiving emailed photos and some messages from residents who are coping with the disruption of daily life.

Paula Wojewoda-Ko of Allegany emailed a photo of a snow bunny her four daughters built in their yard Friday morning, indeed making the best of the spring snowstorm.

Paula’s email: “Hoppy news (hoppy ... get it?) for a change! Snow bunny 2020 with the current CDC recommendations!”

The girls can be seen showing off their snow bunny — and prudently wearing face masks as a measure against the spread of COVID-19.

The Wojewoda-Ko girls are Alexis, 12, a sixth-grader; Kaiana, 10, a fifth-grader; Jaelyn, 13, an eighth-grader; and Maliya, 7, a second-grader.

Brian Eddy of Olean also sent us a snow photo Friday morning: “As I looked out my backyard today, took this photo. My Statue turned into a Catholic, English judge today. Stay safe.”

Indeed, the snow on the statue of Jesus had formed into one of those white, long wigs worn by British barristers.

Daniel Haines Sr. also sent in a photo of a teddy bear “caught hanging out” after the snowstorm at this Olean residence Friday morning.

Finally, earlier on Holy Week, Chris Crawford of Windfall Road sent a photo representing a little prayer for the community.

The photo was of an American flag on her back deck, along with a little figure of Christ on the Cross and a sprig of flowers.

”Tuesday morning prayer for all,” her photo caption read.