As the need for more medical workers in New York state grows due to the coronavirus, Alfred State College Nursing Department faculty members are stepping up to answer the call of duty.

While some faculty members are working at these locations for the first time, others are taking more shifts and working longer hours at facilities where they have already been providing care in addition to their teaching responsibilities.

To help the nursing faculty, which includes members who work in hospitals and care facilities in both Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, Alfred State has donated medical supplies, including personal protective equipment.

“Our faculty are nurses first and foremost,” says Jennifer Ross, a lecturer at ASC who is primarily working at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville but is also working per diem at St. James Hospital in Hornell.

“We all took the Florence Nightingale Pledge to ‘dedicate myself to devoted service to human welfare,’ and each graduating nursing class continues to take this pledge,” Ross says. “What better way to teach students than to lead by example; to answer the call to serve in a time of crisis.”

Other Alfred State Nursing faculty from the area working on the front lines:

• Jean Gonska, a adjunct instructor, is working in the emergency department at Olean General Hospital.

• Kimberly Howard, assistant professor, works in long-term care for The Pines Health Care and Rehabilitation Center of Cattaraugus County.

• Taylor Craft, adjunct instructor, is working as a registered nurse on the medical-surgical floor at Jones.

• Ruthanne Ashworth, assistant professor, is a nurse practitioner at Jones.

Jessica Lippa, the department co-chair and associate professor, says that even though balancing online teaching, family life and working at healthcare facilities has been a challenge, faculty have made it work.

“I am honored to work with this group of faculty members who have stepped up to support our communities in their time of need,” says Lippa, a family nurse practitioner at St. James.

She adds that Alfred State is looking to increase enrollment in response to the current shortage of nurses, while the college will be seeking current nurses who are interested in applying to be clinical faculty.

