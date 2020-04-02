NEW YORK (TNS) — Nearly one out of every five NYPD officers was out sick Wednesday, while government officials say the peak of the coronavirus crisis is still between one and three weeks away.

If the sick rate within the department reaches a point that endangers the safety of residents, state police and officers from upstate communities could serve as reinforcements, city and state officials say.

“If NYPD (employees) are getting sick ... the backfill will come from state police,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday.

State police already have jurisdiction in New York City, while officers serving communities upstate could be deputized, however, “the NYPD is so large, I don’t know that we get to that point,” Cuomo said.

Responding to a similar question in a CNN interview, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said joint task forces and routine exercises involving members of both the NYPD and state police would help make for a smooth transition, if it were to happen.

First, however, another option could be 12 hour shifts, or having detectives replace patrol officers out sick, sources have told the Advance/Silive.com.

Some officers have already been reassigned, and as he welcomed a group of officers to their new beats, Chief of Department Terence Monahan said the cops were needed particularly in some Manhattan precincts where about 30% are out sick.

“So we want to make sure there’s cars to respond if something happens,” Monahan said, according to a video recording. “We need to make sure we’re getting there, to respond, to help one another out.”

“We are scrambling, but that shouldn’t have a negative connotation," Shea said on CNN. "We are able to handle many, many different tasks here. We’re still fighting crime.”

A positive sign, he said, is that some officers that tested positive for coronavirus have since returned to work.