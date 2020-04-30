OLEAN — A woman in her 30s from the northwest part of Cattaraugus County became the 37th COVID-19 positive resident in the county on Thursday.

It is an increase of one since Monday’s update, said Dr. Kevin Watkins, county public health director. The county had its first positive coronavirus test on March 27.

In the past month, two residents have died of COVID-19, 24 have recovered and there are 11 active cases being followed by the county Health Department.

Three people are hospitalized — two at Olean General Hospital and one in a Buffalo hospital — and one resident is in an Erie County facility recovering from surgery.

Watkins said the latest residents with a positive COVID-19 test has been quarantined at home with her family. There are currently 163 residents in quarantine.

“She had no significant travel history and was asymptomatic,” Watkins said. “She was tested because she was to undergo a surgical procedure. She was really surprised her test turned out positive.”

Watkins said contact tracing began on Thursday and the woman’s family members will be tested today.

“There’s a slow increase in the number of cases,” Watkins said in announcing the 37th positive case. “We’re following 11 positive residents.”

Watkins said the slow climb in positive coronavirus cases means the shutdown in New York is working locally. Social distancing seems to be working. Still, fewer than 1,000 county residents have been tested so far.

Of the 918 individuals who have been tested, 766 have come back negative. Many of the outstanding test results should be reported today or Saturday.

The southeast region of the county has the highest number of positive test results with 16. Other regions are: Northeast, 13; Northwest, five and Southwest, three.

Watkins repeated his plea to county residents to avoid non-essential travel, cover their face if they have to go outside and wash their hands as soon as they get back home.