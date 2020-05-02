Seasonal campers with self-contained RVs get reprieve at county campgrounds

FRANKLINVILLE — Seasonal campers with self-contained recreational vehicles are now permitted in Cattaraugus County — under certain conditions.

For the past two weeks, all campgrounds in the county had remained closed despite RVs at seasonal campsites being cited in an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that hotels and other accommodations be declared essential businesses in the coronavirus pandemic.

For John Tinelli and his wife Jennifer, owners of Triple R Campground in Franklinville, who had hoped to open April 17, the clarification couldn’t come soon enough. They lost some seasonal campers to an Allegany County RV campground that remained open.

Late Friday afternoon, Triple R got their permit to open from the Cattaraugus County Health Department and hurriedly began notifying seasonal campers with self-contained RVs they could start moving in on Saturday — under certain conditions.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster,” said Tinelli. They didn’t know when they would be able to open or under what conditions.

Dozens of seasonal campers who had expected to be able to spend some quiet time at their second homes at Triple R sent emails to District County Legislators Ginger Schroder and Michael Brisky, who pressed the county Health Department to review the issue.

Schroder said Lori Cornell, the governor’s Southern Tier representative, was very helpful in communicating with county officials the meaning of the governor’s order. Campgrounds are not open to transient guests, nor are congregate areas including dining areas and bathrooms open.

Tinelli said Campground Owners of New York, the group that represents campgrounds in Albany, lobbied to have the wording hotels and places of accommodation included in the executive order. That covers seasonal campers, who often leave their RVs at the campground, leasing the same site year after year.

Triple R still stands to lose $100,000 without the traditional transient campers, but it’s not the end of the Tinellis’ dream. He’s not sure when that camping will open up. What hurt was that RV campgrounds in other counties remained open, causing some to leave.

Triple R has just under 150 seasonal RVs on site off Bryant Hill Road. “We’re working hard to notify everybody,” Tinelli said. Everyone will be aware of the restrictions. There will be no transients.

All campers must remain on their campsite and there will be no outside visitors or guests.

Of the dozens of seasonal campers who emailed Schroder about their plight, some literally had nowhere to go, she said. There are some people who live in their RV half the year in Florida and then come up here in May expecting their site to be available.

Schroder said she understands local residents’ concerns about people coming from counties with a higher incidence of COVID-19. In the coronavirus pandemic, they will bring food so they don’t have to stop at a local market, or have one person get food for several families, she said. “This is their second home. It’s hard to say you can’t use it.”

The seasonal campers will get a copy of the operational conditions for the RV campground on the permit signed by Dr. Kevin Watkins, county public health director.

Tinelli said he didn’t understand why Triple R and other RV campgrounds for seasonal campers couldn’t open when they were open in other counties under similar conditions because of the coronavirus.

The Triple R Campground tent sites and bathhouses will be closed. It will be self-contained RV units only. There are automated self check-in systems in operation, so employees won’t handle any items at check-in, according to Tinelli.

“They never even get out of their vehicle,” he said.

Some of his seasonal campers are stranded in their RVs in parking lots because Triple R couldn’t let them in. Some couldn’t get water, dump waste or take showers in the meantime.

Schroder said, “Marinas and boatyards were just opened with some strict guidelines to assure safety and social distancing. We believe that the same treatment can and should be allocated to self-contained RV parks. They have wrongfully been lumped in as 'campgrounds' and have been completely shut down.”