Last month Cattaraugus County Democratic Party Chairman Frank Puglisi announced his endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden in the New York Democratic Primary.

With Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders suspending his presidential campaign on Wednesday, it appears New York may eliminate the June 23 primary, after it was first postponed from April 28 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“With coronavirus crisis that’s going on, it has reshaped everyone’s thinking,” Puglisi said in an interview Wednesday after Sanders announced he was suspending his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Puglisi said he watched with great concern on Tuesday as Wisconsin voters stood in long lines waiting to vote after state lawmakers overrode their governor’s decision to postpone the primary.

“Watching people have to go out to vote in Wisconsin with masks and gloves and stand in long lines” was heartbreaking, Puglisi said. People were potentially exposing themselves to the COVID-19 virus while voting.

“We can’t put people through this right now,” the Democratic chairman said in an interview. “He (Coumo) made the best decision to postpone it.” Now the primary won’t be necessary.

“To be brutally honest, I don’t think politics needs to take center stage right now,” Puglisi said. “I think that kind of played a role in Bernie Sander’s decision. It’s ridiculous for people to go out and vote in conditions like this.”

Puglisi noted that Biden’s lead in delegates would be hard to overcome for Sanders.

Puglisi said he hoped everyone that in the handful of election districts in the county where there will be primaries on June 28 will be permitted to vote by absentee ballot.

“That would alleviate a lot of issues,” Puglisi said. “There won’t be lines of people being exposed to this virus.”

Another reason for Puglisi’s concern over primary voting during a COVID-19 pandemic is that most of the county’s election inspectors are elderly, which places them in a high risk category for coronavirus.

While Puglisi said he realized the polls need to remain open, reducing the risk by reducing the number of primary voters coming to the polls is his biggest concern. “It puts everyone at risk,” he said.

By making absentee ballots more widely available to all voters, it would reduce possible COVID-19 exposure, he said. “I would encourage as many people to get absentee ballots as possible so they don’t have to go to the polls.” It is particularly important to residents over age 65 and those with underlying health conditions, he added.

“The more we practice social distancing now, the less we’ll have to deal with this virus later,” Puglisi said.

“I don’t think there will be a presidential primary in New York now, since everyone but Joe Biden has suspended their campaigns.”

That leaves a handful of primary contests in Olean, Salamanca, Little Valley and Freedom, he said.

Kevin Burleson, Cattaraugus County Democratic election commissioner, said Thursday he was waiting to see the governor’s executive order on primary voting.

The state budget included language allowing the state Board of Elections to remove from the primary ballot candidates that suspend their presidential primary campaigns, Burleson said. “Joe Biden is the only one left,” he said.

Burleson said only eight poll sites out of the 52 election districts would be needed. “It would be more manageable than to have to man every poll site. There’s more safety.”

Among the primaries being held are in Ward 1, Olean; the Salamanca Republican mayoral primary and three Democratic primaries in Salamanca.

As far as absentee ballots, Burleson said it is a gray area. The budget included a provision for absentee primary balloting for people at risk of COVID-19, those who have the virus or those who may spread it. That is in addition to provisions for disability, illness or being out of the county on primary day.

Residents may request an absentee ballot for a primary or other election at any time, Burleson said. The ballots are generally finalized and mailed out about 30 days prior to the election.

“We’re not sure what the procedures will be yet,” Burleson said. Ideally, all primary voting could be done via absentee voting, but a 100% mail-in voting could violate the State Constitution.

“There’s no urgency right now,” Burleson said. “There’s plenty of time before the primary.”

