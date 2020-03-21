Salamanca schools keep homework and meals coming during closure

SALAMANCA — There is nearly nobody in the school buildings, but districts around the county are working on keeping as much of the regular school day going for students from home.

While the campuses are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools including the Salamanca City Central School District plan to continue on with the distribution of meals to children as well as providing packets of learning material and online resources.

On Thursday, in a video broadcast to the district, Superintendent Robert Breidenstein said every student should have received a “wellness call” from a staff member, giving them an update on what to expect over the next few days.

Learning packets will be delivered via school bus to every student’s home address on file at the district beginning Tuesday. The Salamanca school district reported having 414 high school student packets getting ready to head out to students next week.

At 11 o’clock every morning, Monday through Friday, students in Salamanca school district have four locations where they can pick up lunch: Salamanca High School, Prospect Elementary School, Hoag’s Gas Station in Kill Buck and Steamburg Community Center in Coldspring.

Breidenstein also thanked the entire district staff for their work over the past week to make sure that things remain relatively normal for the students and their families.

“These are uncertain times but our Warrior Family continues to amaze me every second of the day,” he said. “We are here for you in spirit even though we may not be together in person.”

In Ellicottville, staff are doing their best to provide students with intellectually engaging content to work on from home, said Erich Ploetz, middle and high school principal. He said the majority of classes will be providing educational resources and opportunities to keep students academically engaged.

“Our teachers have been asked to do something very difficult: design a plan for developing supplemental and review materials and assignments without access to their classrooms or the school,” he said in a letter to the district.

Ploetz said the school plans to get each grade 7-12 student their laptop, while also providing high-quality educational resources to those students without internet access. While that might take the district a few more days to iron out, he said they believe the educational end product will be of greater value than simply trying to get something in everyone’s hands quickly.

He also said staff will constantly be in contact with their students through phone calls and other means of communication, encouraging students to keep an open mind on how things will play out.

“Meanwhile, I encourage you to get back to a simpler way of life while we fall into new school habits, such as reading for pleasure, taking up a new hobby like dusting off the guitar in the attic and contributing to cooking meals for the family,” he said.

For Cattaraugus-Little Valley students, the district’s goal is to continue providing each of them with meaningful learning opportunities. Superintendent Dr. Sharon Huff said teachers will continue to be in communication with students and their families over the next few weeks. “Packets of learning materials were delivered to our Universal Pre-K through 4th grade students,” she said Friday in a post to the district. “Fifth and 6th grade student packets will be delivered by next Tuesday.”

For middle and high school students, Huff said online learning assignments will be posted by teachers and packets will be distributed for those with no internet access.

Free bagged meals for Cattaraugus-Little Valley students were delivered between 10 a.m. and noon starting Thursday by bus drivers following their regular bus routes, Huff said.

“I encourage each of you to schedule time in your day for school work, healthy activities and time for relaxation and rest,” she added.

(Contact Salamanca Press editor Kellen Quigley at kquigleysp@gmail.com)