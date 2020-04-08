SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Board of Education held its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday through the Zoom video conferencing, another new normal for the school district as they rolled into week four of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Robert Breidenstein updated the board on the New York State Education Department’s decision to cancel Regents exams. He said the district is working on plans on how to handle graduations and the Regents requirements in the coming weeks.

Breidenstein said he reached out to students in grades seven through 12 concerning those changes so they can have a sense of calm and comfort, adding that this can be a good thing for students worried about Regents exams and already passing classes.

“I want to thank CA BOCES for providing a quick, easily digestible summary of all of the requirements, and we’ll be getting that out to students and staff after we talk about that administratively tomorrow,” he said Tuesday.

Although the district is operating primarily remotely now, Breidenstein said they are in “full function” with instruction, cleaning, food service and child care protocols, which he said are not going to change through at least April 28.

“We’ll continue to address and adjust as directives from Albany come out,” he added. “The state Education Department and all of the staff there as well as BOCES and our district and doing a tremendous job.”

Board member Kerry John thanked all the staff and teachers who are struggling and miss being able to teach their kids in person. He also acknowledged all the parents who are working with their kids at home on school work.

“I know I have a teacher at my house who is struggling every day with maintaining home, work, students, Zoom, packets, you name it,” he said. “Trying times, but everybody is doing a great job, and I want to thank everyone for all the effort they’re putting in.”

Board member Sue Fries echoed John’s comments, adding that she was interested to hear what the state Education Department decided to do concerning Regents exams.

“Hopefully this will be just another bump in the road and we’ll be on our way real soon,” she said.

Board member Dale Colton said he hopes everyone is keeping themselves healthy, noting the impact social distancing has made in flattening the curve. Board member Barb Sande agreed with Colton, adding that the next two weeks are very important in keeping healthy and safe.

Dr. Meghan McCune, vice president of the board, said she understands both sides of the situation as both a mom with a child at home and a JCC professor teaching remotely.

“It’s a struggle, but we’re rising to the occasion,” she added. “I’m just really proud of our district.”

Board President Theresa Ray echoed everyone’s comments, reinforcing the need to stay home, stay safe and do their part even though the situation can be hectic.

“Our district, our staff, our teachers, our students, everybody is doing a great job,” Ray said. “Hopefully we will get over this quickly and hopefully we are flattening the curve.”

Dr. Mark Beehler, Assistant Superintendent for Academics, also expressed thanks to all the staff and faculty for the outstanding job they’re doing, from students and teachers to the transportation department and buildings and grounds crews.

“We say that situations like this reveal character, and once again I’m proud to be a Warrior,” he added.