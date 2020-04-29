Salamanca RNC keeps residents safe and happy during COVID-19

SALAMANCA — Thanks to the loyal and caring staff at the Salamanca Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, residents are safe and well in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alicia Sipko, director of nursing at RNC, said the facility is following New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) guidelines with respect to visitation. She said the Salamanca location proactively suspended visitation to all visitors in the beginning of March.

“We take the health and safety of our residents and staff with the highest regard,” she said. “All employees and residents are being screened at every 8-hour shift by taking their temperature, asking specific questions for risk, washing their hands and putting on a mask prior to entering the building.”

Sipko said the residents are monitored frequently for medical concerns, including any respiratory issues. They are following the guidelines as prescribed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the NYSDOH. She said they currently have no positive cases within their facility.

“We continue to provide 24-hour quality nursing care and supervision for our residents,” she said. “Our goal is to have residents feeling supported and satisfied during this difficult time. Our staff is wearing many hats to try to meet and exceed resident satisfaction.”

The staff at the center have been bridging the gap between residents and their families by offering mail, email, telephonic, Skype and video services. The residents also enjoy sending messages to their families on Facebook.

Sipko said their loved ones will be seeing more special messages posted this week. She said this variety of social connection has afforded families a way to communicate that works best for them during this time.

Two residents commented about their daily life at the center. They don’t seem to mind the isolation set forth by the COVID-19 restrictions with a staff that keeps them busy and safe.

“I am happy here. I try to be a spark to others here. I sing to the staff and residents to keep them happy,” said Larry Ryan. “The Native Americans here are beautiful. The staff are all very hard workers.”

“I am really happy being here. I love talking to the older people. The nurses and aides are all excellent to me. Really, all of the staff are great,” said Craig Becker, president of Resident Council. “I tell my friends if they need a place, they should come here. Salamanca Rehab and Nursing Center is comfortable for us all.”

With no outside visitors allowed, the activities schedule has become more of a challenge these days. Ordinarily, the residents enjoy a full schedule of activities catered to their interests including a cooking club program, weekly music entertainment, Salamanca Stretch, coffee hour, trivia, card club and everybody’s favorite, Bingo. With the exception of entertainment brought in by visitors, the residents are still enjoying many of these activities.

“While daily routines have remained the same, we have modified our activities services provided as we are unable to have outside entertainers and visitors,” Sipko said. “We are offering a creative approach to continue social interactions with many activities being provided one-on-one, or as properly distanced in the hallway.”

Sipko said the staff is providing the residents with a variety of creative activities to help keep their minds and bodies active while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

“The residents and staff participate in the decisions of ‘theme days’ and other special events. We have been doing a themed day each week and have some more fun themes coming up,” she said. “Last week, we had two bunnies visit and the residents loved the special one-on-one visits.”

Sipko said the staff at Salamanca RNC takes pride in the care they provide for the residents and, together, they will make it through these times and look forward to sunny days ahead.

Tina Quattrone, a 41-year employee, said both her father and mother-in-law stayed at the facility for five years.

“They both received exceptional care,” she said. “I would highly recommend our facility to anyone that is in need of rehab or nursing home care.”

“My mother was here and she got excellent care. The staff was so friendly. I would recommend this facility to anyone,” said 21-year employee Brenda Capron.

Twenty-eight year employee Denise Farner, LPN, said the staff and residents she works with are her family. “I have shared every high and low in my life with them.”

Salamanca RNC, located at 451 Broad St., is a 120-bed skilled nursing residence that offers and specializes in both short-term and long-term care for residents of Salamanca and the surrounding communities.

Salamanca RNC, located at 451 Broad St., is a 120-bed skilled nursing residence that offers and specializes in both short-term and long-term care for residents of Salamanca and the surrounding communities.

