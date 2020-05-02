Salamanca Farmers Market plans May 26 opening with coronavirus precautions

SALAMANCA — Even a global pandemic can’t stop the Salamanca Farmers Market from coming to town this spring.

With coronavirus-related safety precautions and procedures in place, the long-running farmers market will open for the season May 26.

Over the past couple of months, Rachael Ferguson, new market manager, has been working steadily towards the opening day, but the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdowns has made preparations different from past years. She said despite business closures and staying on top of the constant updates from New York state, she’s continued to keep in contact with people.

“Things are a little behind due to the coronavirus, so I have to do a lot of stuff over email or on the phone when normally I could do it in person,” she said. “Other than that, everything is almost all set.”

Ferguson said she first started receiving notices from the state in the middle of March on how to proceed with the market. Farmers markets were specifically identified as essential businesses under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New York State on Pause executive order.

“I did webinars almost every week with the NY Farmers Market Federation, and they would help keep us informed or how to help with ideas,” she explained.

As of April 24, Ferguson said the rules prohibit craft vendors, and all vendors who are set up will wear face masks and have hand sanitizer available. She said the main thing for customers will be not touching anything themselves and helping vendors know exactly what they are looking for.

“Customers can’t touch produce, but the farmers can help each customer pick out the best product for them so we have minimal contact on everything,” she said. “Staying six feet apart is also a big one, and trying to minimize the visiting with people at the market.”

So far, nine vendors have signed up, Ferguson said, but some of them are craft vendors who may or may not be there opening day, depending on when the restrictions are lifted.

“There will be some vendors that are the same and a few new ones as well,” she explained. “We have two new vegetable vendors and they offer vegetable plants, cut flowers, mums and lots of fruits and vegetables when they are in season.”

Also new this year, Ferguson said she is working on a mobile app so people can shop for what they would like, add things to their cart and notifying her and the other vendors who will then shop for the customers so all they will have to do is stop down and pick it up.

“This will help with social distancing and for people that are maybe not wanting to be out too long during this time,” she said. “I will be updating the Facebook page with all the information when I have it all finished.”

In addition to the new process, customers may also see a change from its longtime Jefferson Street Park location to a set up in the west end of the city, Ferguson explained.

“I know some people did not want it to move, but I think the market would do really well down at the other end of town closer to Jimersontown,” she said. “A lot of people could walk possibly or drive just down the road to get fresh produce every week.”

The Salamanca Farmers Market will run each week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 13, rain or shine. The market will be in a new location at 768 Broad St. near the Seneca Gaming Bingo Hall and offer a variety of food and craft vendors.

For more information or to stay up-to-date with coronavirus guidelines or changes, follow “Salamanca Farmers Market” on Facebook.

“The farmers market is a great place for people to shop local and meet our local farmers,” Ferguson added. “Also, it’s nice to meet and shop together in the summer and be out in the fresh air.”

