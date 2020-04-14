OLEAN — Ried’s Food Barn announced Monday that some services are being reduced after three non-customer service staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Owner David Ried told the Times Herald that he was informed Saturday of the three positive tests for the disease.

“We are continuing our stringent cleaning and sanitation procedures as we work with the Cattaraugus County Department of Health,” said Ried. “We endeavor to follow, or exceed, their guidelines and recommendations to protect our customers and employees.”

“One of these employees has been on non-related sick leave for five weeks,” Ried said. “All three employees suffered mild flu-like symptoms.”

However, the other two employees came in contact with five other employees, and those employees are to be isolated and tested.

“All five contacted employees have been symptom-free for a minimum of seven days since contact,” he added. “As a precaution, these people are all either working from home or on paid leave until their tests show they are virus-free and able to return to work.”

Three of the five staff now in isolation are deli kitchen staff, Ried added, noting that some hot foods selections will be unavailable until they return to work.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY HEALTH officials expect such situations to occur at other businesses — and the best way around it is to stay home if you can.

Dr. Ken Watkins, director of public health for the county, said that the number of cases will continue upward for the time being, and the situation at Ried’s is not unique.

“COVID-19 is widespread in our community,” he said, adding the long period when someone can carry the disease before any symptoms show — if ever — means that even being “unknowingly in a room with someone who isn’t showing any symptoms — that’s enough to get it.”

The best course of action to avoid going out if possible, “just shelter in-place, that would be ideal,” he said, but he understands that people still need to get food, seek medical attention and go to work at essential jobs.

There are simple ways to avoid getting ill, even if you have to go out, Watkins added.

“If they were just to cover up with a face mask — not a surgical type face mask, but even a cloth one … to reduce the spread of any respiratory infection they might have, and maybe to reduce the chance of getting one.”

In addition, he noted frequent and proper hand washing — with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds — will kill the virus on the hands.

While hand washing has long been mandated for employees, businesses will have to start providing masks to workers this week after the state forced the issue on Sunday.

Under an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, employers of essential workers have until 8 p.m. Wednesday to supply face coverings to workers who interact with the public.

Watkins said that he understood the hesitation of some employers to have employees wearing masks — having a masked person handing over change or a bag of food could lead to the impression that the worker is sick and the customer in danger, for example — the new order is an important step to protect essential workers.

“Now that we know that we have community spread, we need to protect them,” he said. “They should be considered our heroes.”

Under the order, workers are allowed to wear their own masks or face coverings, though their employers cannot require them to bring their own. If business owners are unable to supply the face coverings, Cuomo’s office advised they should contact their local county office of emergency management. Those requests, however, do not remove the employers’ obligation to provide masks.