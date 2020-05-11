BELMONT — Allegany County will not begin reopening on Friday, but officials hope to have plans in place for when it does happen.

During Monday’s Allegany County Board of Legislators meeting, Chairman Curt Crandall, R-Belfast, noted that the region did not meet the requirements to begin reopening businesses on Friday.

“We were short last week on three of the seven metrics,” Crandall said, with a new effort pushed on increasing the number of tests being performed. “All of the other counties in Western New York have aligned to do that.”

Another factor, the number of employed contact tracers, is also being increased.

Noting that the occasional conference call has turned into a daily occurrence for the counties, “we continue to move forward to work with the other counties in the Western New York region,” Crandall said.

“We’re going to push forward to do all we can,” he added, but noted an immediate reopening of all businesses is unrealistic. “It needs to happen in a safe way — we know we’re not out of the woods.”

On Monday, the county Board of Health reported that 41 positive cases have been reported in the county — seven more than before the weekend.

But plans are already coming into place.

On April 22, Crandall announced that the Allegany County Economic Development Steering Committee, would be tasked with drafting plans to reopen county businesses when given the OK by the state.

The panel, made up of local business, government, and higher education leaders, has been working with the Western New York Economic Development Council and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul on the reopening.

“Allegany County’s legacy has been our dedicated, locally-owned, family businesses,” said Craig Clark, the county’s economic developer and executive director of the IDA, in a statement. “So many of our successful businesses have originated and grown right in the county, and their goods and services are often some of the best in the state, region and nation.

Clark said the pandemic and the corresponding NYS on PAUSE executive order has been especially hard on these same businesses, “so we want to plan the best strategy, and enact it as best we can in order to help these businesses recover when it’s time to re-open.”

In recent weeks, the group has developed reopening plans for industries within Phase 1 of the governor’s reopening plan — construction, manufacturing and select retail. The group continues to develop plans for each business sector in Phases 2 through 4 of the Governor’s re-opening plan — including industries like professional and financial services, real estate, restaurants and hospitality/accommodations, arts and entertainment and education.

County Administrator Carissa Knapp noted that the plans are tentative, and state reopening orders will preempt local plans.

“These could change,” she said.

For local businesses who require assistance crafting plans for their own re-opening or are interested in being a part of the ongoing planning discussion, please contact Dr. Craig Clark directly, by email at clarkcr@alleganyco.com or by phone at (607) 968-0214.

Business owners can also visit Allegany County’s webpage dedicated to COVID-19 Business Resources for the latest updates on economic re-opening strategies, at www.alleganyco.com/coronavirus/covid-19-resources-for-businesses-and-individuals/.