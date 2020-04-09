As the state’s coronavirus death toll broke 7,000 on Thursday, Western New York counties reported the number of cases continued to rise.

Allegany County Department of Health officials reported that 25 cases were recorded in the county as of 3 p.m. Thursday, up from 21 on Wednesday. The number of residents in isolation or quarantine rose from 59 to 70 between Wednesday and Thursday.

“Now, more than ever, we need to support and reach out to others,” officials said in one of their frequent updates. “Many times we feel like our contribution is too small or insignificant to help the masses so we do nothing. However, if we work together and each agree to reach out to one, we can have a tremendous impact.

“Be that phone call or deed that encourages someone else today. The other way we can really make an impact and slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus is to stay home, and if you can’t stay home, avoid contact with others, practice social distancing, remain diligent with personal hygiene, and limit exposure in your communities.”

For additional COVID-19 questions and information, call (585) 268-9700 or (585) 268-9250, email healthinfo@alleganyco.com, or visit www.alleganyco.com.

Other area counties also reported new coronavirus cases on Thursday:

Erie County reported 157 new cases, bringing the total positive results to 1,362. Officials noted 458 results were reported Thursday. To date, 43 Erie County residents have died from the disease.

Chautauqua County reported one new case, bringing the county’s total to 18. Officials reported 32 test results were received. To date, one county resident has died of the disease.

In Wyoming County, two new positive tests were reported, bringing the total to 29. Twelve tests were completed Thursday. To date, one county resident has died.

Steuben County saw seven new cases reported on Thursday, with 89 positive results reported to date. Five county residents have died.

Niagara County reported three deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing its total to four.