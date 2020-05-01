Providers of blood to regional hospitals note that blood shortages are continuing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and donors are needed.

ConnectLife, the firm that supplies blood products to Olean General Hospital, reported a new partnership with Southern Tier Healthcare Systems for bi-weekly blood drives.

“Southern Tier Health Care System, Inc. is excited to host two blood drives per month here at our location,” said Donna Kahm, CEO. “In December 2017, when we renovated and moved our offices into the old Sears building in downtown Olean, it was our vision to open the building to support other community programs such as ConnectLife. I feel this partnership will be a great asset to our community and our residents.”

The first drive, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6, will be held at the STHCS headquarters, 150 N. Union St.

“Without an adequate supply of blood products our hospital cannot operate. Southern Tier Healthcare is a key member of our regional community and their involvement with ConnectLife will help ensure our patients will have the blood products they need, when they need them,” said Jeff Zewe, RN, president and CEO at Olean General Hospital.

The second Southern Tier Healthcare drive will be held on May 21st from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21. To make an appointment to donate please visit www.ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org or call 529.4270.

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS also announced that blood drives will be held in the region.

Along with surgical cases, Red Cross officials noted that blood is used for children battling cancer, mothers experiencing childbirth complications, patients with sickle cell disease and others conditions. However, blood has a 42-day shelf life, with platelets having a five-day shelf life, so donations are always needed.

Upcoming donation clinics are being held in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties:

Allegany County

Wellsville: 5/7, Noon-5 p.m., American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson St.

Cuba: 5/7, 1-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 17 South St.

Friendship: 5/13, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Friendship Fire Company, 6 E. Main St.

Fillmore: 5/15, 2-7 p.m., Short Tract Fire Dept, 10355 County Rd 15

Cattaraugus County

Franklinville: 5/8, 1-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 27 S. Main St.

Olean: 5/9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St.; 5/11, noon-5:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

West Valley: 5/6, 2-6 p.m., St Johns Church, 5381 Depot St.

To donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call (800) 733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

