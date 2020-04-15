U.S. Rep. Tom Reed said Tuesday he hopes the country can begin to turn the lights back on and restart the economy as early as next month.

Who is responsible for easing restrictions to reopen the economy — governors or President Trump?

Both, Reed replied during his weekly media call. A national order could be issued saying it is safe to open up the nation.

On Monday, President Trump claimed the power to reopen the country, while New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that wasn’t true, but chose not to fight with the president.

“If a state chooses, they could stay closed,” Reed, R-Corning, said. “I believe the state has the authority to do that. My hope is that we don’t have to deal with that. I’m a big believer in collaboration.”

Reed said the goal is to manage the virus when the economy reopens. A vaccine is a year to 18 months away, and there is no killing the coronavirus, he added.

“It’s not going to be a situation when we reopen America and people think there is not conoravirus,” Reed said. “We will have to institute well-established protocols when we turn back on the lights.”

Infrastructure will have to be in place to address any hot spots, he said.

Reed said he is worried that hundreds of thousands could die if the economy spirals into a depression like “we’ve never seen in our lifetimes.”

He said it was important to “go back to work as soon as possible, recognizing the virus will still be with us until we have a vaccine.” He said he favored more testing before reopening the economy.

The congressman, co-chairman of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, said he favored the $350 billion in additional CARES stimulus money for small business for the popular Paycheck Protection Program, but wants a much broader program.

The earliest Congress expects to be called back — unless there is an emergency — is May 4, he said.

The Phase 4 stimulus needs to include aid for states, Reed said. “I want to go one step further. Local communities, cities, counties and towns need direct assistance because their revenues have been decimated by COVID.”

Areas of the 11-county congressional district with a tourism-based economy will see a loss of revenue from sales and bed taxes on top of the job losses.

“That will require direct aid to municipalities on top of the state aid,” Reed said. “The state can’t take away other resources. There needs to be protection so the state does not whack them for receiving funding.”

Reed said he understands why some people will take expanded unemployment during the COVID-19 crisis, but said small businesses will need those employees when things open up. The Paycheck Program lets businesses keep employees on the payroll and health insurance — the loan becomes a grant that does not have to be repaid.

Meanwhile, nursing homes “are becoming the next battlefront” against COVID-19, Reed said. “We have to do better getting them (personal protective) equipment from the state and suppliers.”

Reed related a situation on Saturday night when he called Cuomo’s office to get PPE to a Tioga County nursing home on an emergency basis.

The nursing home and Tioga County Emergency Services turned to Reed’s office with the emergency plea the night before Easter. State and local services combined to deliver 4,000 masks and plastic gowns, the Corning congressman said.

Reed said his office staff find themselves doing quite a bit of coronavirus-related work. “This is what we are doing 24/7,” he told reporters. “We helped mobilize the state to deliver gowns for the facility.”

Reed also said he supports the efforts of New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand to help small farmers across the country hurt by the COVID-19 crisis. He said funds for small farmers should be in the next round of stimulus.

“It’s a significant national security issue,” he said of the loss of income from the need to dump milk or plow under crops from supply chain disruptions. There is “sizable bipartisan support” to include farmers in the next round “to make sure they get through this.”

