U.S. Rep. Tom Reed says he wants small businesses to know they have resources to turn to in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis to protect the long-term jobs if their employees.

“We are in constant communication with officials at all levels and with impacted businesses to provide the information they need,” Reed, R-Corning, said in a statement.

As part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), Congress created a new small business loan program within the Small Business Administration — the Paycheck Protection Program, Reed said.

Now, small businesses and sole proprietorships can apply through any existing Small Business Administration 7(a) lender or through any federally insured bank, credit union or Farm Credit System institution that is participating, Reed said.

“While the CARES Act did waive a number of application requirements, to speed up the process for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, we encourage businesses to compile the following relevant information and documentation to ensure the receipt of these funds occur as fast as possible by the applicants,” Reed said.

Proof the business was in operation on or before Feb. 15, 2020 (filed tax returns, certificate of authority).

Proof the business has employees who were paid salaries and payroll taxes were paid on those salaries (payroll reports, payroll tax returns).

The dollar amount of your business’s average monthly payroll costs (tax returns, income and expense reports).

For an overview of the program, FAQs, and the borrower application, please visit the Department of the Treasury’s Assistance for Small Business web page.

As with any challenge businesses or constituents face during this difficult time, Congressman Reed encouraged people to visit reed.house.gov for additional help.