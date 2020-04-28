U.S. Rep. Tom Reed said Tuesday he favors a direct payment to state and local governments in the next federal stimulus bill, but that it shouldn’t cover pre-existing state budget shortfalls.

Reed also said he’d like to open up some parts of Upstate New York prior to the May 15 date Gov. Andrew Cuomo has set as the earliest he would begin a staggered reopening of the state by region.

Reed, R-Corning, was adamant that states be prohibited from pre-empting grants to local governments hit hard by lower revenues and increased cost in the coronavirus pandemic.

“That can’t be allowed,” Reed said, noting the state reduced assistance to school districts by an amount identical to that received from the federal CARES Act.

New York state faced a $6 billion deficit in its 2020-21 budget even before the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic was known. That has widened to $10 billion to $15 billion.

Reed noted that he personally lobbied President Trump support state and local government payments related to the coronavirus.

Days later, Trump tweeted his support for state and local governments even as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was suggesting bankruptcy might be a better route for states like New York.

I am going to work hard to make sure aid is delivered directly to local governments,” Reed told reporters during his weekly media call. “Local governments could get hung out to dry, but I’m just not going to let that happen.”

The Corning Republican said he didn’t have a timetable for the next round of COVID-19 stimulus. It could be voted on between mid-May and mid-June, he said.

Reed said he was looking forward to getting back to legislating in Congress despite concerns over the coronavirus. A session of the House set to begin May 4 has been postponed, although the Senate plans to be in session.

Reed said the Phase 4 stimulus bill is likely to include up to $2 trillion in infrastructure funding, a number floated by Trump.

The congressman said that the governors May 15 date for the end of the current pause was “probably realistic” but that he was “going to continue to push for sooner.”

Reed said he was particularly concerned over the tourism industry of the Finger Lakes and Chautauqua-Cattaraugus counties, where coronavirus cases are much lower than in metropolitan areas. “We need to make sure we have an action plan in place. ‘I’m optimistic we can do this.”

Reed said he had already reached out to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will oversee reopening Western New York and the Southern Tier.

One indication of the improving situation Upstate is Cuomo allowing elective surgery to resume under certain conditions.

Getting the economy going again will go a long way toward reducing the loss of local revenues from sales and bed taxes and income taxes for the state. “It could have a dramatic effect on that,” Reed said.

He said he is hopeful for another bipartisan bill for Phase 4 and his Problem Solvers Caucus has already begun to study what it should look like. “This is a natural disaster unlike anything we’ve seen before.”

Reed said he expects additional aid for dairy farmers in Phase 4.

“As we go into Phase 4, I think you will see more direct support for farmers based on their losses,” Reed said. Milk prices that were headed toward $20 per hundredweight a few months ago are looking close to $10, he said. “Dairy farmers cannot make a living off that.”

The initial $2.5 trillion CARES Act set aside $19 billion for farmers. Another $15 billion was set aside for USFDA purchases of commodities, including $2.9 billion in milk products.

“You have to get this economy up and running again,” he said, adding the closing of restaurants and schools left a big hole in the demand for dairy products.

Reed said he believes the US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement will help milk prices recover.