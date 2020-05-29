U.S. Rep. Tom Reed is again questioning why Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered COVID-positive patients to be discharged to nursing homes in New York.

Reed, R-Corning, said Wednesday during his weekly media call that more than 5,800 deaths had been reported in the state’s nursing homes, including clusters in Steuben County, which is in the 23rd Congressional District.

He accused Cuomo and the state Department of Health of sending COVID-positive patients back to nursing homes after hospital treatment “without regard of nursing homes’ ability to treat those individuals.”

The directive “raises additional questions that need to be answered,” Reed told reporters.

The governor has so far refused to address the concerns raised by Reed and several Republican state legislators.

Last week, nursing homes were ordered by Cuomo to begin testing employees twice a week.

That “is not based on science,” Reed emphasized, noting that it could cost $440 million a year for testing all nursing home employees twice a week.

Early in the coronavirus pandemic, the state Department of Health ruled that once a senior recovered, they could return to the facility they called home.

Earlier this week, during one of the governor’s daily briefings, his secretary, Melissa DeRosa, said that in a March 13 directive the CDC indicated “nursing homes should admit any individual from hospitals where COVID is present.”

She added, “Should, not could.”

Cuomo later changed the policy to specify patients should not be discharged from a hospital to a nursing home unless the home could certify it could properly care for the patient.

“Why are you forcing these nursing homes to take COVID patients?” Reed asked. “It was a very unwise and dangerous decision. Deaths could have been prevented.”

Reed was asked whether he’d support a federal inquiry into the slow response to the coronavirus threat from the federal government. He replied that any inquiry looking into how lives can be saved is appropriate.

A Columbia University study says the Trump administration’s slow response to the coronavirus pandemic and a one-week delay in ordering social distancing and wearing masks in public was responsible for an additional 38,000 COVID-19 deaths that could have been prevented.

“It was an erroneous decision” to put COVID patients in nursing homes, Reed said.

The congressman, who is running for a sixth two-year term in the House, has been touted as a possible Republican challenger to Cuomo in 2022. Reed has been increasing his visibility recently as well in appearances with GOP legislators pressing the governor to reopen Western New York.

The congressman said he’s expecting the coronavirus to go away over the hot summer months, although there appears to be no scientific evidence of that. The president has made a similar statement.

“Hot weather and sun are not a friend of the virus,” Reed said. He believes it will act similar to the SARS outbreak in 2003.

The combination of summer weather, social distancing, masks and testing will drive the number of COVID-19 cases down, Reed said.

He said he’s more concerned that a COVID-19 vaccine and treatments might not be available this winter.

“It seems to be doing what a typical coronavirus does,” Reed said. “It’s the winter months we need to keep a very close eye on.”

Reed said he expects to join most of his Republican colleagues on the House floor even after Democrats approved a rule change that would allow proxy votes and remote voting to avoid spreading COVID-19 flying to Washington, which is currently a coronavirus hot spot.

Reed again promoted a stripped down state and local government aid package called the SMART Act, with about half of the nearly $1 trillion in the bill House Democrats passed last week which he said would never pass in the Senate.

The money would go directly to local governments and could not be co-opted by the state, Reed said.