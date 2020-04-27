OLEAN — Rainbows of hope have cropped up at Intandem facilities as the nonprofit continues helping almost 1,000 people with disabilities.

Since the shutdown of most day services across the network, staffers have been trying to find ways to brighten the days of residents at 38 residential facilities, as well as neighbors.

“We learned that people in New York City were using rainbows as symbols of hope during this pandemic,” said Larry Sorokes, Intandem’s chief development officer, “and then it caught on in the Albany area.

Intandem staff and supported residents have started creating rainbow-themed collages, designs and messages to place in the windows of the nonprofit’s structures,

As many communities have adopted a “rainbow of hope” theme to brighten the difficult times, so the Intandem staff has joined with the supported residents to craft artistic messages, designs, and collages in the windows and on the doors of their properties, using a rainbow of colors.

From the residence homes to the corporate office on Buffalo Street, filled windows share hope and the hashtag #INThisTogether.

“We are expanding on that theme, and we were fortunate to obtain the assistance of two very talented art teachers who volunteered their time to convert our building into a sign of optimism,” Sorokes said. “From there our agency’s foundations purchased all sorts of crafting supplies for each residence, and they each are creating colorful signs of hope and positivity.”

The art projects do more than just give Intandem residents something to do while they are abiding by the stay-home” rule. Their works are a gesture of thanks to the many direct support professionals who keep the residents safe and healthy, and they hope their signs and displays will encourage and bolster the spirits of neighbors and passersby.

“What we’d really like is for this rainbow-of-hope theme to expand throughout Western New York,” said President and CEO Mari Howard. “There’s no question that we all are in “In This Together.”

For Howard and the team at Intandem, which operates group residences and day-services programming for about 1,500 individuals in Western New York, the need to get services was not just essential, but vital.

“Our agency is essential to the individuals we support and their families,” said Howard. “Without us, the people we support in our 50 homes and commercial buildings would struggle to maintain a healthy quality of life, and for many it would simply be impossible.”

When the order came down in March to terminate regular day services and clamp down on other operations, staff scrambled to adjust schedules, alter work duties, and move as much programming as possible out of their commercial buildings in Cattaraugus and Niagara counties and into the 38 residences they manage for people with developmental disabilities and behavioral health concerns.

“We had less than a day’s notice, but all of our staff were very cooperative, many contacting me to offer whatever they could do to help,” said Linda Manross, Intandem’s vice president for clinical and residential services in Cattaraugus County.

In addition to notifying nearly 1,000 parents, guardians, and self-directed clients of the loss of regular day-services, officials had to ask almost 1,200 staff to pitch in by accepting new assignments, learning new skills, and trying to maintain continuity of services despite the orders.

She and Brad South, vice president for behavioral health, went to work, matching staff skill sets to residents’ needs and finding a good fit for every direct-care worker.

“It was a nearly flawless transition,” said South. “Our day-services and residential staff collaborated well, planning activities and considering individual needs.”

Nearly 600 Intandem employees are on the job at 38 direct care residences throughout Cattaraugus and Niagara counties. No cases of COVID-19 have been reported with staff or individuals the agency supports.

“I have never been more proud of our employees,” Howard said. “They are amazingly dedicated and empathetic people who go the extra mile to ensure that the individuals we support receive the best care in the most compassionate environment any agency or community could offer.”