ALBANY (AP) — The leader of the union for professors in the State University system says the state should decide sooner rather than later on whether students will be placed in distance learning classes or brought back for traditional campus lecture halls in the fall.

Fred Kowal, president of the politically-influential United University Professionals, also said the economic downturn triggered by the COVID-19 contagion makes it “imperative” Gov. Andrew Cuomo and lawmakers embrace a proposal that would increase state income taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers.

$13.3 BILLION DEFICIT

Kowal pointed out former Gov. George Pataki, a Republican, agreed to higher tax surcharges on millionaires after New York’s economy was rattled by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in Lower Manhattan. Later, Gov. David Paterson, a Democrat, chose the same option following the amid the recession that began in 2008, he added.

Kowal said he is urging Cuomo to avoid steep cuts to public universities by raising revenue to help manage the state’s economic crisis.

According to Cuomo, state government is now facing a $13.3 billion deficit.

CONGRESS AID

The fact that SUNY campuses, all state agencies and public authorities have been directed to hold the line on spending and brace for cuts has been known since last month when Cuomo’s budget director, Robert Mujica, imposed a freeze on hiring and all non-essential spending.

Cuomo has been chilly to the idea of increasing taxes on wealthy New Yorkers, though statewide polling has detected public support for the proposal.

He is instead urging Congress to pass a massive relief package that will provide the state with billions of dollars in assistance.

If that aid does not arrive, Cuomo said during a stop near Watertown on Wednesday, “I can’t tell you what actions we would need to take to fill that budget hole because we’ve never been here before.” He said the state will face “a serious problem” without an infusion of money from Washington.

FALL SEMESTER

Cuomo also said it is too early to say when a decision will be made on whether SUNY students will be brought back to campuses for the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year, which begins in a little more than three months.

“Where are we going to be in September? I don’t know,” Cuomo said. “I don’t know where we are going to be in August. I’m trying to figure out June.”

The California state university system announced this week it is canceling all in-person classes this fall while continuing online instruction.

Kowal, who conferred with faculty members from across the state by teleconference earlier Wednesday, said the professors’ primary objective is to that the safety of students and university employees is safeguarded.

At the same time, the presence of students and faculty in the college towns where campuses are located helps strengthen the local economies, he noted.

“There is no easy way out,” Kowal said. “Our position is we bite the bullet for the fall semester by reducing the number of students (at the campuses) and then hopefully when the pandemic is contained we can bring the students back in larger numbers and then the economies can recover.”

CAMPUS COSTS

Losing the student population in the fall would be a major blow to the economies in the Upstate towns that are wrapped around college campuses, said state Sen. James Seward, R-Milford, who returned to his legislative duties this month after recovering from a COVID-19 infection.

He represents a region that includes the SUNY campuses in Oneonta, Cobleskill and Cortland, as well as Hartwick College, a private university, and SUNY Delhi just outside his district.

“It’s way too early to determine whether the campuses will reopen in the fall,” said Seward, noting much will hinge on the trajectory of the infection after businesses begin to reopen. “I certainly hope they can reopen and reopen safely, as long as we can protect the health of the students, the faculty and everyone involved.”

In the North Country, an economic impact study released by SUNY Plattsburgh in July 2018 found that students from that campus contribute nearly $55 million in direct expenditures to the region’s economy through spending on housing, food, transportation and other personal expenses.

“A significant drop or a loss of that would really hurt us here,” Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, said. He noted that a segment of the local business community releases on the income it generates from renting apartments to students.

Jones said he believes it is “quite early in the process” for any decisions to be made on canceling in-class instruction for the students.

With virus infections increasing across the state, Cuomo announced March 11 that SUNY would shut down in-person classes March 19.

In Delhi, the abrupt departure of students has been “devastating” on businesses in the local village, said Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, whose office is two miles from the SUNY Delhi campus.