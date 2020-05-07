Positive COVID-19 cases inch up one to 44 in county; 13 active cases

OLEAN — The last time the Cattaraugus County Board of Health met two months ago, New York state had just recorded its first COVID-19 death.

On Wednesday, the Board of Health convened a virtual meeting via WebEx and Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins reported the 44th county resident with COVID-19.

Cattaraugus County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus did not come until March 27. Since then, there have been 1,000 people placed in quarantine and there have been two deaths. There are currently 13 active cases. Twenty-nine individuals have recovered.

“This is definitely a new phase of public health for us,” Watkins said. Of the 1,158 COVID-19 tests conducted in the county, 1,067 have come back negative.

A lack of testing, he said, has been the county’s biggest handicap.

There are more than 320,000 COVID-19 cases in New York state and there have been nearly 20,000 deaths — 55% in New York City.

As the county health department and healthcare providers receive more testing capability, the testing has ramped up. It may be expanded to a second drive-thru site next week. Both diagnostic tests to see if someone has the coronavirus and antibody testing to determine if someone has had the virus are available. Testing of hospital employees and essential workers has begun, Watkins said.

Diagnostic testing is available through the health department, Olean General Hospital, Universal Primary Care and the WellNow Urgent Care in Olean. A prescription from a physician and an appointment are needed.

Olean General and WellNow are also offering antibody testing. Individual’s health insurance will be billed and there is no copay, Watkins said. No appointment is necessary.

While only a few hundred individuals have had antibody testing in this county, the rate is under 1%.

The low number of people tested is probably responsible for the low (3.9%) of positive tests in the county, Watkins told members of the board of health, who watched from their homes or offices. Watkins and some health department staff were masked up in a conference room at the County Office Building in Olean.

“As we have more testing,” he said, “we expect more positive tests. Be aware, we expect more positives.”

Watkins said he remains concerned about the most vulnerable in the community, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

Watkins also expressed concern that state protocols calling for a 14-day quarantine may not be enough. The Johns Hopkins protocols call for a 21-day quarantine because COVID-19 can be spread by asymptomatic individuals, he said.

Is the county — like others in New York — releasing people from quarantine too soon?

“There’s lots of talk about the region reopening,” Watkins said. To do that, the Western New York region will have to show:

• A decrease in new infections.

• A cap of 70% on use of hospital beds to prepare for a surge.

• Diagnostic testing of at least 30 per 1,000 residents a month — a capacity of 2,300 tests.

• Contact tracing of 30 per 1,000, or about 33 tracers. The county health department currently has five tracers.

“We have a ways to go to meet the state criteria for reopening,” Watkins told the board. “But it is doable.” The price will include an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, he added.

“We will need to continue to practice social distancing and limit travel,” he said.

Watkins said a majority of the 44 individuals with COVID-19 in the county were tested because they were symptomatic — a fever, body aches, a cough, loss of taste and smell. Some who had no symptoms tested positive. Some had been in direct contact with someone who was symptomatic or someone who tested positive for the virus.

The board addressed another issue by extending the permit of Lake View Chinese Restaurant on West State Road in Allegany, which had been under review for some time due to deficiencies.

The restaurant has remained open for takeout during the NY Pause.

Health inspectors found two critical violations and two noncritical violations at their last inspection. There was no thermometer and chicken in broth was below the required temperature. The thermometer was in use at the owner’s home and was immediately retrieved. The chicken was reheated to 165 degrees.

The noncritical citations involved a cutting board that was in poor condition and could not be properly cleaned and bags in the freezer that were designed for single use, Watkins said. Also, a knife and cutting board were not sanitized after washing and rinsing.

The board agreed to extend the Lake View permit for 30 days and it would be subject to additional inspection.

Dr. Joseph Bohan, board president, said, “If we get more red violations, we should revoke the permit. I am not happy about it.”