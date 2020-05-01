PORTVILLE — Essential workers in Portville will soon be wearing their heart on their sleeves thanks to the Portville American Legion Post 814 family and a long-time community volunteer.

Distribution of the 50 maroon and white T-shirts, proclaiming “Portville Proud 2020” on the front and “Helping Hand in Hand” underneath clasped hands on the back, was kicked off at Portville Central School bus garage Wednesday.

The tees were given to the bus drivers, monitors, bus maintenance workers and cafeteria staff for their work putting out 1,400 meals each day for Portville school students. Teachers, administrators and other staff members are all taking turns riding the bus to deliver meals and maintenance workers clean and sanitize the buses used in meal delivery every morning and afternoon.

The giveaway came about due to Chuck Lucas, a resident of Portville who is well known for his community volunteerism.

“I came up with the idea because I was home, bored, and I’m always doing something,” Lucas said. “I needed $400 to pay for shirts and everyone I went to said ‘no,’ then I went to the legion … I want to pay special tribute to them.”

Lucas was speaking of the American Legion members, Sons of the American Legion, Legion riders and the Legion Auxiliary, which all chipped in $100 to purchase 50 shirts and representatives were also there Wednesday.

“As part of the legion, we’re really happy to be a part of this giving back,” said Kip Morrow, president of Sons of the American Legion in Portville.

Steve Wilcox, direct of the Legion riders, said, “We’re really proud of everything going on at the school and in the community.”

So were Jeannette Ratzel, president, and Robin Veno, first vice president of the auxiliary, who were not only helping to hand out the tees, but had also donated to the meals program.

Every year, the auxiliary holds an Easter egg hunt with at least 1,000 chocolate filled eggs, but they were unable to do so this year due to the coronavirus. The eggs were donated to the meal program and, today, there will be about 700 happy children, who upon opening their lunches, will find those special treats.

Also on hand for the distribution was Portville Village Mayor Tony Evans.

“I’m just amazed at the volunteerism and spirit here,” Evans said. “I’m just astounded and proud of this village community and I’m glad to be a part of it. ... The thing is there’s no organization in charge of this. It’s just people on their own” doing for their neighbor.

Dave Youngs is the bus garage manager.

“I’m here every day,” he said. “I haven’t been off since this started. … We’ve all been here throughout the whole thing — it’s for the kids.”

Youngs said there has been a huge increase in lunches since the meal program began delivery to students out of school.

“In the beginning I think it was more because families wanted their kids to stay in touch with the school,” he said, but now he feels it’s more because of the need, given the economic impact caused by the coronavirus that many families are currently feeling.