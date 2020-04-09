PORTVILLE — After watching health experts discussing whether protective masks would keep Americans safe last week, Tim Emley, Portville town supervisor, was concerned for town residents.

He responded by researching and developing a State of Emergency Plan for Portville, “a declaration that would better protect our essential workforce as well as keep those responsible customers better protected too,” Emley said. “A plan to ramp up our procedures regarding social distancing, interaction and the handling of money to customers.”

He sent the plan to the Cattaraugus County Department of Health and its attorney, who provided the proper legal language for the plan, and then he went to work.

After realizing that he knew almost all of the business owners, or someone who worked there, he set out to contact them, asking details about their current safety plans for keeping not only customers safe, but employees.

“I’ve been to many of the businesses picking up supplies and/or food,” Emley said. “My biggest concern was customers mingling too much while waiting in line, crowding aisles and not using social distancing and customers not following the rules and policies that were already established. That’s a risk to the workers/employees.”

Emley was “pleasantly surprised” that every business was very receptive to his suggestions.

“These managers and owners were amazing with their positive attitudes and willingness to work with me,” he said. “Most were doing great things already.”

His suggestions include:

• A safe zone where customers picking up take-out could retrieve their food and not have to be in proximity to other customers

• A limit on the number of customers in grocery and convenience stores.

• Create a safe zone inside or outside of a store and offer waiting customers a chair within that safe zone.

• More vibrantly colored signs indicating the store’s safety policies, secured safely at each end of shopping aisles giving notice that only one individual was allowed in the aisle at a time

“Continue calling our local restaurants for take-out meals, both lunch and dinner, if possible,” Emley urged residents. “Please continue to buy your groceries from our local Park & Shop, 7-Eleven and Dollar General, and get those car repairs done locally, as well home construction needs.”

Emley posted on the Friends of Portville Facebook page last week asking that people go into a store individually, not with other people.

“I’m hoping the stores put a stop to that. This is a serious problem that’s upon us. COVID-19 is now at our back door,” Emley said. “Every person needs to ramp up their need to protect themselves as well as your friends, family and neighbors.”

While Emley has the power to enact a state of emergency, he resists, feeling that currently it would be too drastic a measure. A mandated state of emergency would then give him the power to write tickets, fining those residents who endanger others.

AS THE WARMER weather begins to draw people outside, Emley reminds people to adhere to the safety precautions that will keep them safe. While being outdoors is encouraged as a way to beat those “in-the-house blues,” projects or recreational activities can be done alone, or wear a mask if you’re around other people and remember to maintain a six-foot distance.

While he is encouraging individuals and families to enjoy the outdoors, including the picnic area at Lyman Baker Park, Portville Mayor Tony Evans met with Portville Department of Public Works Monday regarding the cordoning off of the playground equipment.

“It’s a horrible impact on everyone,” Evans said. “At the same time, we want to keep people safe.”

Evans said Portville now has a full-time police officer, a part-time chief of police and part-time officers that are patrolling on the weekends.

What to do for those people who are ignoring the social distancing guidelines?

Evans has broken up basketball games on the courts a few times already this year. The courts, as well as the Portville Little League Fields, are under the jurisdiction of Portville Central School, not the village.

“It’s an awkward time and there will be awkward situations,” Evans said. “I understand people are on edge.”

He recommends that instead of being belligerent with those not following the guidelines, gently remind them that social distancing will protect everyone.

If gentle reminders aren’t effective, Emley recommended calling the New York State Police.

As far as those entities who are doing their best to keep everyone safe, Emley had nothing but praise.

“We thank the local health care workers, no doubt, if there’s ever a front line in this battle, it’s them,” Emley said. “I wish there was something we could do. We appreciate every minute, every hour they’re taking away from their family.

He added that Cattaraugus County “is doing an amazing job in keeping residents along with local officials well informed. I’m calling certain departments nearly every day. I’m receiving return phone calls as late 9:30 p.m. I’m impressed.”