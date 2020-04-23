OLEAN — Administrators at Portville Central School District have reported that distance learning activities for students and staff are moving along well following the closure of schools last month due to the pandemic.

Superintendent Tom Simon said advanced eighth-grade through 12th-grade students were issued laptops from the district in the beginning of the school shutdown.

“While some updates had to be done initially, things are going very smoothly now,” Simon said, noting the district also issued laptops to middle school students who were in need of the devices.

“Our technology department has been exceptionally busy during this time, as you can imagine,” he added.

As for the high school students, Simon said the district has a regular class schedule that is held via Microsoft Teams, “which has embedded tools to share work, ask questions, chat, teleconference (through Zoom) and receive extra help as needed.

Simon said online attendance by students has been very good, with more than 95% participation. In addition, the district has reached out to students who have not attended the sessions regularly.

“Our elementary students received an initial packet, but have transitioned to online learning,” he continued. “We are doing this in a variety of ways including private Facebook pages where lessons are posted daily, Zoom, online learning resources and Microsoft Teams for older elementary students.”

Simon said the district is also providing small group learning instruction, special education services, speech services and counseling via Zoom on a district-wide level.

“We have handed out about 100 iPads to elementary students who have needed the technology, otherwise much of what is happening can take place on their parent’s phone, home tablet or computer,” Simon explained. “In addition, we have purchased and handed out about 15 cellular WiFi modems for families who do not have internet but have cellular services. We are paying the service fees on these devices, which have been tough to come by because of the overwhelming demand nationwide. We have also strengthened and opened up our internet in one of the school parking lots for public use.”

Simon noted the district continues to deliver lunch and the following day’s breakfast to an average of 625 students daily.

In commenting on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s prediction that there could be cuts in funding to school districts as high as 20 percent or more, Simon provided the following statement.

“We are anticipating significant cuts in our budget for the coming year,” he said. “Twenty percent would mean about a $1.8 million dollar cut for Portville Central School, which will be devastating. We are preparing to make significant cuts for next year in the coming weeks.

“The bottom line is the state does not have any money,” he added. “We respect the challenge facing all New Yorkers economically, we just hope the state factors in a district’s efficiency when making the state aid cuts as this was certainly not the case during the 2008 economic crisis.”