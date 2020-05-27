ALBANY (TNS) — A majority of New Yorkers agree that taking a cautious approach to reopening the economy is the right move as the coronavirus pandemic wanes, according to a new poll released Wednesday by Siena College.

Roughly 65% of voters believe the risks associated with moving too quickly to loosen strict stay-at-home orders and reopen shuttered businesses are too great and could lead to a potentially deadly second wave, the survey found.

Support for Gov. Cuomo’s slow-and-steady reopening plan, which includes four separate phases, was strong across the state. About three-quarters of city residents and 60% of upstate voters back the policy, according to the poll.

New York City is the sole remaining economic region yet to enter the first phase of the state’s reopening plan, which allows manufacturing and construction to start up. Mayor de Blasio has said he thinks the five boroughs will be ready by the middle of June to meet the required state metrics to get things rolling.

The survey also found 75% of New Yorkers fear the state will experience a second spike of COVID-19 cases in the fall.

A day after the governor declared that masks are “cool,” New Yorkers said that they are mostly wearing face covering when out in public. About 79% said they “always” donning masks and 15% are wearing them “most of the time.”

Cuomo, meanwhile, is still garnering high marks for his handling of the pandemic with 76% of voters approving of his response, down slightly from the 84% who gave him a thumbs-up last month.

“Cuomo’s stratospheric ratings from New Yorkers in April have fallen from their record highs but remain very strong as two-thirds of voters still view him favorably,” said Siena pollster Steven Greenberg.

The governor maintained a 66% overall approval rating, among the highest of his near-decade in the Executive Mansion.

However, respondents disapprove of how the governor has dealt with a surge in deaths at nursing homes amid the pandemic.

Nearly half of those polled gave Cuomo a negative rating over the state’s approach to elder care facilities as the state became the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S.

“When it comes to addressing the needs of nursing homes, only 44% give him positive marks, compared to a plurality, 48%, who rate him negatively,” Greenberg said.

The poll questioned 796 registered voters from May 17-21. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.